Playing the latest titles on a beefy rig is only half the experience. You need a solid monitor to go with that, not just for high-resolution visuals, but to actually take advantage of high framerates. And when it comes to games like Black Myth Wukong, you're doing yourself a disservice by not playing on a capable monitor. One that we'd love to call out specifically is the GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor, which is a QD OLED glossy panel that offers a 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, and Type-C for KVM.

While this monitor retails , and it’s a great price as-is, we’ve teamed up with GIGABYTE to give it away to one lucky winner. That’s right, you’ll have your chance to win the GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 for yourself. Just follow the instructions in the GLEAM widget below and you’re in.

The gorgeous GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 27-inch QD OLED gaming monitor stands tall — its beauty and brawn. Resting atop an ergonomic stand it sports a sleek design. It features a maximum resolution of 2560 by 1440 (2K) at 360Hz and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time that will give you the high-fidelity experience you deserve. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. But the most exciting bit is the Type-C for KVM technology. That allows you to control multiple compatible devices via a single set of peripherals: keyboard, mouse, and monitor. You just tap a button to swap between connected devices.

Additional features include a tactical resolution switch for optimal gaming experiences, GIGABYTE Control Center access, a five-way key to navigate the OSD menu, and much more.

