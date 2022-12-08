Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!

Digital Trends 1,000,000 YouTube Subscriber Giveaway! ?

We did it! On November 27, 2022, the Digital Trends YouTube channel reached a major milestone: 1 million subscribers! We’ve been counting down for weeks, and now that the moment has finally arrived, we’re ready to celebrate with those who helped us get here (you!) by giving away more than $4,500 in prizes!

Our journey began over 15 years ago when Digital Trends created its YouTube channel and uploaded its first video on September 27, 2007. Since then, Digital Trends has created and uploaded more than 21,000 videos, ranging from product reviews to live CES show coverage.

As we’ve counted down to this moment, I’ve been promising an epic giveaway to our viewers; one that is both a celebration and a thank you to our subscribers and viewers, without whom this would not be possible. It is my pleasure to launch that giveaway here.

We’re giving away 5 amazing prizes!

Thanks to the generosity of Samsung and Dell, we have some incredible prizes to award to five very lucky winners:

Dell Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (AW420K)

Dell Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H)

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) Laptop

Samsung 43″ 4K UHD Smart Monitor (M70A)

GRAND PRIZE: Samsung 55” The Frame Smart TV (LS03B), paired with Samsung 3.1.2-channel ultra-slim soundbar with wireless subwoofer (HW-S801B)

Giveaway details and how to enter

As with all giveaways, please be sure to read the Terms and Conditions below before using the form to enter. One important note: Due to legal restrictions, only U.S. residents are eligible. I say this knowing that many of our most loyal viewers reside in countries outside of the U.S, and I just want to take a moment to express how grateful we are for your viewership.

To enter, simply select “Login with YouTube” at the bottom of the giveaway module below. You can gain a bonus giveaway entry by selecting “Visit Digital Trends on YouTube”, please subscribe if you haven’t already.

The final entry date is January 08, 2023, at 11:59:59 pm PT, with lucky winners chosen within 72 hours. Prizes will be shipped within two weeks thereafter.

Thanks so much for being part of this journey and for helping us to celebrate!

Good luck everyone!

Enter here