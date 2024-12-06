You can win the Anker SOLIX F3800, here’s how

Table of Contents Table of Contents Anker SOLIX F3800: Powerful protection from winter blackouts How to enter

Winter is coming. Actually, scratch that, winter is already here. But winter weather will be sticking around for months to come, into the New Year even. That means potential winter blackouts, cold weather issues, snowstorms, and a host of other concerning events. One of the best ways to protect yourself from these situations, and keep your family warm and your power on, is to install a backup home power solution. Nothing makes that easier than a portable power station, like the Anker SOLIX F3800. Before we dive into why you might want to acquire one, and you definitely should know that there’s a chance you could win one for your home.

From December 6 to January 6, you can enter to win the Anker SOLIX F3800. Head below for more information both on this backup power solution and the giveaway. Good luck everyone!

Anker SOLIX F3800: Powerful protection from winter blackouts

A blackout is a blackout, whether it happens during the cold winter months, hurricane season, or a big storm. But the prevailing issue with winter blackouts is that you’re also dealing with cold weather, maybe even frigid temperatures. That could mean life or death in some situations, especially if your family isn’t prepared. The Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station has a 3,840-watt-hour capacity and offers 6,000 watts of output. That is absolutely massive from a power station standpoint.

To put it into perspective, it’s enough power to keep a 4,000-watt central AC or heat pump going, power up appliances, and much more. It can keep a TV going for up to 20 hours, a WiFi router going for over 40 hours, charge your average laptop about 61 times, power a mini fridge for about 30 hours, and so on. Also, at any time, you can expand up to 53.8 kilowatt-hours with expansion batteries, so it’s modular. Just add batteries as needed to boost power capacity and that’s it. The SOLIX F3800 can directly power RVs, and directly charge EVs, and it can be charged in a multitude of ways, including via 2,400 watts of solar power from solar panels.

Nick Mokey, Digital Trends’ Editor in Chief, has had a chance to test the Anker Solix F3800 in person. “This thing is an absolute monster,” he says. “It’s one of very few power stations you could treat just like a gas generator and backfeed your entire home in an emergency, no problem.” With the 240V output, that even includes energy monsters like electric clothes dryers and well pumps. Compared to other power stations its size, he especially appreciates the upright, wheeled form factor, which makes it as easy to glide around as rolling luggage.

It is the ultimate home power backup solution, but it can also be used off-grid and for other scenarios, too. For example, say you want to keep your power tools going in the backyard but don’t have a long enough extension cord. You can use this power station. Or, if you want to have a backyard movie night? Bingo. How about powering your RV gear while on the road? Yep, you can do that, as well. Honestly, having an Anker SOLIX F800 power station available, when you need it, is one of the smartest decisions you can make any time of the year. Even more so when winter blackouts are a threat.

How to enter

To enter, and have a chance to win the Anker SOLIX F3800, simply follow the instructions below: