The Anker Solix F3800 power station is one of the most powerful on display at CES 2024

The Anker Solix F3800 charging an EV.
Anker

Anker showed off several products at CES 2024, but few were as compelling as the Solix F3800 Portable Power Station. With a staggering 6,000W output (and the option to chain two together for 12,000W), it’s shaping up to be a portable power station that can tackle every task around your home, garage, or campsite.

The Solix F3800 is designed as an all-encompassing solution for portable power. Its output allows it to power RVs, directly charge EVs, and run home appliances like your microwave and refrigerator. Along with its 6,000W output, it benefits from up to a 53.8kwh capacity; in other words, it should have more than enough juice to run your gadgets before it needs to recharge itself.

The station is quite bulky, though its design includes a handle and wheels to improve mobility. This lets you easily wheel it around your home and connect it to other devices as needed.

Anker says the F3800 will last 10 years and up to 3,000 cycles, making it a reliable companion for alternative power. That reliability also makes it great for emergencies, allowing it to keep your home running during power outages.

If you connect it to the Anker Solix Home Power Panel, the F3800 supports home solar power cycling and AC coupling — making it even more enticing. It’s especially appealing to folks trying to build a home with a robust fail-safe system, as the two products are a great pairing for long-term energy during extended grid outages.

The Anker Solix F3800 Portable Power Station will be available on January 9 for $3,999. Before launch, the device generated nearly $6 million in funding via Kickstarter.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
