Mila reveals a sleek new humidifier/air purifier combo at CES 2024

Jon Bitner
By
The Mila Air 3 near a window.
Mila
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Mila — an air purification company — debuted two new products at CES 2024, both geared towards enhancing your indoor environment and improving the air you breathe. Products on display included the Mila Air 3 and Mila Halo, though the team also offered a look at Mila Insights, a new set of reports that give you an in-depth look at your air quality and how it can be improved.

The Mila Halo is the more intriguing of the two, as it’s both a humidifier and air purifier packed into a single unit. Along with outer panels that are fully customizable (allowing you to find a color or pattern that fits your home décor), it can detect when your room is unoccupied to turn off its water tank. Not only will that prevent over-humidification, but it should allow each tank to last longer before needing a refill.

It’s also powerful enough to eliminate aerosols from the inorganic solids found in tap water, along with bacteria and fungi, further improving your air quality.

By comparison, the Mila Air 3 is much more tame. It’s essentially an upgraded version of the existing Mila air purifier, offering a higher clean air delivery rate (CADR) to clean your home more effectively and a quieter fan. If you’re an Apple fan, you’ll be glad to know it also supports HomeKit.

Mila Insights was the last highlight of the CES 2024 showings. The Mila Insights report gives you a detailed printout of everything you need to know about your home’s air quality, including when your air quality reaches its peak — helping you identify which of your activities are impacting your home. It’ll even let you know the outdoor air quality, including when pollen, wildfire smoke, or other outdoor hazards are expected to threaten your indoor air.

Expect to learn more about pricing and release dates for these products later this year.

