Segway expands its smart home footprint with robot lawn mowers at CES 2024

Jon Bitner
By
The Segway Navimow i108 mowing a lawn.
Segway
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Segway — the company responsible for Paul Blart’s preferred mode of transportation — already has a surprisingly robust smart home lineup. The company expanded its catalog at CES 2024, revealing a new series of robot lawn mowers (Navimow i Series) and a new portable power station (Segway Cube Series).

The upcoming Navimow i Series makes a few big improvements over Segway’s existing H Series. Along with the ability to work without wires (which are typically used to set boundaries for the robot), the i Series employs a technology known as the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS). Segway says this will let the robot lawn mower better track its location and ensure it’s cutting your lawn as close to specifications as possible.

Along with the EFLS location-tracking tech, the Navimow i Series comes with a built-in vision system to avoid obstacles and better pinpoint its location. This should improve its performance in areas with heavy tree cover that would otherwise inhibit its ability to monitor its positioning.

As you’d expect, the lineup is IP66-rated for waterproofing and is capable of climbing up to 30-degree slopes. You can even customize cutting patterns through the accompanying smartphone app, as well as program cutting times for autonomous operation.

Segway also announced the Cube Series portable power station. These are designed to offer reliable power while on the road or at home. Three versions will be available (1kWh, 2kWh, and 3kWh), all of which support over 4,000 cycles and should last around 10 years of normal use. If you need something smaller, the Lumina 500 is a 600W power bank with an adjustable ambient light display and is small enough to fit in your trunk alongside your camping gear.

Expect to learn more about pricing and launch dates for all Segway’s new products later this year.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
