Nanoleaf upgrades its music-syncing skills, launches new lighting products at CES 2024

Jon Bitner
By
The Nanoleaf Skylight lighting up a room various shades of purple.
Nanoleaf
CES 2024
CES 2024

Nanoleaf lit up the stage at CES 2024, pulling back the curtain on a variety of new lighting products arriving later this year. Along with the Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor Lightstrip, Outdoor String Lights, and Permanent Outdoor Lights, the company gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Skylight Modular Ceiling Light and the Orchestrator software — with the latter bringing massive improvements to Nanoleaf’s music syncing abilities.

Orchestrator is arguably the most exciting innovation of the bunch, as it connects directly to your computer’s sound source to create a highly accurate lighting performance. This allows your Nanoleaf products to create a light show that’s more robust than most other products on the market, which rely on sound alone.

Nanoleaf says the software “picks up on beats, melodies, and audio spectrum” to craft a unique performance for each song, and it will be accessible via the Nanoleaf Desktop App with support for all music streaming platforms. It’s expected to launch this spring.

Along with Orchestrator, three products in the Essentials lineup made an appearance at CES 2024 — the Smart Multicolor Lightstrip (Indoor), Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights, and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights. All of these support Matter and will easily sync with the rest of the Nanoleaf library.

Nanoleaf rounded out CES 2024 by giving an update on its Skylight Modular Ceiling Light, which first debuted at last year’s event. The intriguing ceiling light supports a variety of lighting experiences, including Scenes like “Gentle Rain” and “Sun Shower.” The light can be controlled remotely, and it can also be programmed to activate various scenes throughout the day to help you wake up in the morning or fall asleep at night.

The Nanoleaf Essentials products are expected to arrive in spring, but pricing details have yet to be announced. The Skylight is shipping later this month, with preorders now open for $250. Expansion kits are also available for $70.

Topics
