 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

The Twinkly Matrix is a smart LED curtain with 500 mappable lights

Jon Bitner
By
The Twinkly Matrix Smart LED Curtain with green lights.
Twinkly
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Twinkly revealed a sleek new product at CES 2024 called the Matrix Smart LED Curtain. The company says it’s the curtain with the “highest LED density in its class.” It features up to 500 LED lights that are fully mappable and programmable.

The smart LED curtain is exactly what it sounds like — a massive web of lights that run vertically from a top bar to a bottom bar. And when illuminated, they almost make the Matrix look like a solid curtain. Twinkly designed the smart LED curtain to be easy to install and incredibly lightweight, allowing you to place it in most rooms without any issues.

The Twinkly Matrix being placed on its mounting bracket.
Twinkly

Using the accompanying smartphone app, you can designate a variety of lighting styles to the Matrix. This includes both static patterns and flowing colors, giving you impressive flexibility to craft a light show that fits your space.

Recommended Videos

Andrea Tellatin, Twinkly’s co-founder and CEO, says the Matrix “transforms any space into a canvas of light and color.”

Related

If you’re using the Matrix in a large space, two or more curtains can be chained together. You can even pair them with Twinkly Music, allowing them to synchronize to the beat and create unique patterns that flow across all LEDs.

The Matrix Smart LED Curtain will be available on January 31 with a starting price of $200. Two variants will be up for grabs — a square unit with 480 mappable lights and a vertical unit with 500 mappable lights. Preorders are now open on the Twinkly website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Eufy shows off four security cameras and an upcoming robot vacuum
The Eufy X10 Pro Omni in a living room.

Eufy is a big name in the smart home space, and it had plenty of cool gadgets to show off at CES 2024. Along with giving consumers a closer look at four recently launched security cameras, Eufy revealed the X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop, which looks to be an affordable alternative to flagships from Roborock and Ecovacs.

The X10 Pro Omni doesn't make any huge innovations in the world of robot vacuums. Most of its features we've already seen on other robots, such as its ability to empty its dustbin, clean its mop, then dry it to prevent the accumulation of mildew. It also boasts an avoidance system to ensure it's not bumping into any shoes, toys, or other items that have accidentally been left in its path. And while its 8,000 Pa of suction is impressive, it's a number a handful of other robots have already hit.

Read more
The Anker Solix F3800 power station is one of the most powerful on display at CES 2024
The Anker Solix F3800 charging an EV.

Anker showed off several products at CES 2024, but few were as compelling as the Solix F3800 Portable Power Station. With a staggering 6,000W output (and the option to chain two together for 12,000W), it's shaping up to be a portable power station that can tackle every task around your home, garage, or campsite.

The Solix F3800 is designed as an all-encompassing solution for portable power. Its output allows it to power RVs, directly charge EVs, and run home appliances like your microwave and refrigerator. Along with its 6,000W output, it benefits from up to a 53.8kwh capacity; in other words, it should have more than enough juice to run your gadgets before it needs to recharge itself.

Read more
Samsung SmartThings learns a bunch of useful new tricks at CES 2024
A person sitting on a couch with SmartThings products in the foreground.

Samsung SmartThings -- an application designed to connect and control your smart home devices -- doesn't quite get the same attention as platforms like Google Home or Apple HomeKit. However, it made some big announcements at CES 2024, and it's shaping up to be a big year for Samsung's first-party platform. Along with enhanced support for TVs and new uses for QR codes, SmartThings is rolling out a brilliant Map View feature, which creates a digital map of your home and shows you exactly where all your connected devices are located.

Here's how it works. Instead of scrolling through a list of all your devices or jumping between groups in your smartphone app, Map View lets you see a 3D representation of your home on your smartphone. Inside this map, you'll find icons for all your smart home gadgets corresponding to their actual physical location. That means you can quickly find exactly which device you want to control without needing to scroll through a long list.

Read more