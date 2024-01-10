Twinkly revealed a sleek new product at CES 2024 called the Matrix Smart LED Curtain. The company says it’s the curtain with the “highest LED density in its class.” It features up to 500 LED lights that are fully mappable and programmable.

The smart LED curtain is exactly what it sounds like — a massive web of lights that run vertically from a top bar to a bottom bar. And when illuminated, they almost make the Matrix look like a solid curtain. Twinkly designed the smart LED curtain to be easy to install and incredibly lightweight, allowing you to place it in most rooms without any issues.

Using the accompanying smartphone app, you can designate a variety of lighting styles to the Matrix. This includes both static patterns and flowing colors, giving you impressive flexibility to craft a light show that fits your space.

Andrea Tellatin, Twinkly’s co-founder and CEO, says the Matrix “transforms any space into a canvas of light and color.”

If you’re using the Matrix in a large space, two or more curtains can be chained together. You can even pair them with Twinkly Music, allowing them to synchronize to the beat and create unique patterns that flow across all LEDs.

The Matrix Smart LED Curtain will be available on January 31 with a starting price of $200. Two variants will be up for grabs — a square unit with 480 mappable lights and a vertical unit with 500 mappable lights. Preorders are now open on the Twinkly website.

