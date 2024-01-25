The 5 best smart ceiling fans for your home in 2024

If you’re still using traditional ceiling fans at home, why not make the upgrade to smart ceiling fans? These devices offers lots of benefits, starting with compatibility with digital assistants and controls through your smartphone. If you’re interested, check out our list of the best smart ceiling fans — there’s something here for any room of the house, even outdoor areas, as well as special features such as RGB lights and Bluetooth speakers. There’s a lot of options out there, but you can narrow down your choices with this roundup.

The best smart ceiling fans in 2024

Buy the if you want an all-around smart ceiling fan for indoor or outdoor.

if you want an all-around smart ceiling fan for indoor or outdoor. Buy the if you want a smart ceiling fan with a customizable light.

if you want a smart ceiling fan with a customizable light. Buy the if you want a premium smart ceiling fan.

if you want a premium smart ceiling fan. Buy the if you want an affordable smart ceiling fan.

if you want an affordable smart ceiling fan. Buy the if you want a smart ceiling fan with a Bluetooth speaker.

WAC Mocha XL Smart Fan

Best smart ceiling fan for indoor or outdoor

Pros Cons Indoor or outdoor No light adjustments 3000K warm white LED light Pairs with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa

The WAC Mocha XL Smart Fan is designed for both indoor or outdoor use, so it’s perfect for the bedroom, living room, garage, or porch. The eight blades of the ceiling fan measure 66 inches each, and it’s also equipped with a 3000K warm white LED light. In addition to a Bluetooth remote control, you can operate the WAC Mocha XL Smart Fan through the WAC Smart Fan app. The app lets you control fan speed and activate breeze mode, among others, and it enables pairing with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and more.

Specifications Light 3000K warm white LED light Digital assistant Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa Controls remote control, WAC Smart Fan app

Humhold Smart Ceiling Fan Light

Best smart ceiling fan for colorful lights

Pros Cons Customizable RGB light Relatively small Accepts voice commands Enclosed design for safety

The Humhold Smart Ceiling Fan Light is equipped with an RGB light that you can customize through its companion app, with millions of colors to choose from alongside adjustable brightness. The 24-inch smart ceiling fan may also be controlled though voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, and it offers six wins speeds to choose from. The Humhold Smart Ceiling Fan Light also features a low profile and enclosed design, which makes it safe for children’s rooms and areas with low ceilings.

Specifications Light Customizable RGB light Digital assistant Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa Controls remote control, companion app

Modern Forms Renegade Smart Fan

Best smart ceiling fan for a premium design

Pros Cons Premium design No light adjustments 3000K warm white LED light Pairs with most smart home platforms

The premium-looking design of the Modern Forms Renegade Smart Fan with a 3000K warm white LED light makes it an amazing addition to high-end homes, and it’s an even better appliance because of its smart features that are enabled by the Modern Forms app. You’ll be able to control fan speed and reduce energy costs through the app, which will also allow you to pair the smart ceiling fan to Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and other smart home platforms.

Specifications Light 3000K warm white LED light Digital assistant Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa Controls remote control, Modern Forms app

Asyko Smart Ceiling Fan

Best smart ceiling fan for an affordable price

Pros Cons Affordable price Short fan blades Dimmable LED light Built-in memory function

The Asyko Smart Ceiling Fan is relatively affordable compared to the others on this list, but it provides you with most of the features that you’d expect from a smart ceiling fan. It may be operated through its remote control or through the Fan Lamp Pro app, with six wind speeds. a timer, forward and reverse rotation, and a dimmable LED light with three colors. The 42-inch smart ceiling fan also has a built-in memory function that remembers and restores your light settings when you turn it on.

Specifications Light Dimmable LED light Digital assistant None Controls remote control, Fan Lamp Pro app

DewShrimp Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan

Best smart ceiling fan for playing music

Pros Cons Voice control functions Short fan blades Six wind speeds Built-in Bluetooth speaker

The DewShrimp Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan offers voice control functions through Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and it may be operated with its six wind speeds and three-color light through its remote control or its companion app. The primary selling point of the DewShrimp Wi-Fi Ceiling Fan, however, is its built-in Bluetooth speaker, which mobile devices can connect to for the purpose of playing music. This makes the smart ceiling fan perfect for living rooms where you often throw parties and in children’s rooms for playing lullabies, among other applications.

Specifications Light Three-color light Digital assistant Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa Controls remote control, companion app

How we chose these smart ceiling fans

Every person and every room in the house have different needs when it comes to ceiling fans, so it’s important that you first determine what you want out of the smart ceiling fan that you’re thinking about buying before diving into making a decision. Some smart ceiling fans are better suited for the living room where a lot of people stay, while some are perfect for single occupancy rooms.

Value for money

First and foremost, we chose the best smart ceiling fans according to the value that you’ll be getting from them. While some are relatively affordable and some are on the more expensive side, we made sure that they’re all worth it, according to their respective prices. It’s fine to go cheap, but not to the point that you’ll be getting a smart ceiling fan that will break after just a few weeks. On the other hand, you’re more than welcome to make a huge investment on a smart ceiling fan, but only if you can’t get a better one with the same features for a much lower price.

Reliability

The smart ceiling fans that we’ve highlighted are also all dependable, according to customer reviews. We wouldn’t want you to buy one of these devices and end up with a smart ceiling fan that won’t live up to your expectations, so we made sure that you’ll be getting what you pay for, based on what other people had to say. While the reliability of a smart ceiling fan will also depend n how it’s used, you generally don’t want to purchase a device that’s known to have recurring issues that will only become a headache for you.

Sensible features

Lastly, smart ceiling fans have different capabilities among them, and we chose the ones that actually made sense. Some models are equipped with certain technology just for the sake of it, but we think most people will be able to maximize every single feature in the devices above. While some features have more appeal to certain sets of people, you wouldn’t want to buy a smart ceiling fan with technology that you would never use because you’ll be losing out on a part of the price that you pay.

