The 8 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands in 2024, Chosen by Experts

Your kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your home, so it’s vital that it’s filled with trustworthy, durable and reliable appliances. That’s why it is helpful to know what brands you should be shopping for when it comes time to replace or upgrade your current appliances. Whether you are looking to buy the best dishwashers, best refrigerators, ovens or microwaves on the market, we’ve found the most coveted brands out there for you to make a smart purchasing decision. To make sure you are getting a great deal on these appliance brands, research and pay attention to the best time to buy appliances so you aren’t overpaying. Keep reading to find out our picks for the best kitchen appliance brands in 2024, in no particular order.

Contents GE

Whirlpool

Miele

LG

Frigidaire

Bosch

Samsung

KitchenAid Show 3 more items

GE

GE makes appliances across all categories including kitchen, laundry, water heaters and smaller appliances. With over 100 years in the business, GE is known for designing appliances that are reliable and long-lasting at a wide variety of price points. Their unparalleled customer service is what they have become known for with long warranties that ensure your appliances stay in tip top shape. No matter your needs, a GE appliance is a safe and easy way to make any modern home have what it needs to function at its best.

Whirlpool

Those looking for affordable and innovative kitchen appliances need to check out what Whirpool has to offer. As one of the most reliable appliance brands on the market, Whirlpool is trusted in households everywhere to make kitchens run smoothly and properly. If you are on the hunt for smart appliances, you might want to check out another brand as Whirlpool is more suited for durable and easy-to-use refrigerators, cooktops, dishwashers and garbage disposals.

Miele

Interior design aficionados will fall in love with just about any appliance offered by Miele. With clean lines and timeless elegance, all of these luxury appliances are beautifully designed and come with a higher price point to match. However, their quality craftsmanship makes each appliance worth the high price tag because you are guaranteed a reliable and long-lasting product.

LG

You probably associate LG as one of the best TV brands out there, but they are also known for their wide selection of basic and premium appliances. No matter what appliance you are shopping for, LG has something for you. From dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators and cooktops, you’ll easily find an appliance that fits your everyday needs. If you are on the hunt for a smart kitchen appliance, LG has some of the best on the market, but at a higher price point than your basic models.

Frigidaire

Skip all the bells and whistles and opt for a tried and true kitchen appliance brand such as Frigidaire. Although they got their start producing refrigerators, they have expanded into offering freezers, oven ranges, wall ovens, dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposals. There is no doubt you will be able to depend on all Frigidaire appliances for years to come due to their durability and basic designs.

Bosch

If you want to thoroughly upgrade your kitchen with a high-end appliance, look no further than Bosch. With German engineering and a premium price tag, you’ll be buying an appliance that lasts for years on end. Each appliance uses advanced technology to make sure you are getting the best out of your dishwasher, refrigerator, oven or microwave. The best part? The brand offers customizable and panel-ready options so you can get the exact kitchen aesthetic you’ve been looking for.

Samsung

Samsung has come far from its popular electronics and is now known for creating sleek and smart kitchen appliances that will enhance any home. If you are on the hunt for true smart kitchen appliances, then Samsung is where you need to start shopping. With a wide range of products such as refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers and microwaves, you’ll also find these appliances come with a ton of smart feature options that can all be connected via one app. Let’s not forget about the brand’s Bespoke service, which let’s you customize the finish and color your appliances.

KitchenAid

KitchenAid isn’t only known for its iconic standing mixer. They also manufacture major kitchen appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, dishwashers and wall ovens that are all stylish and functional. With modern designs and innovative features, any KitchenAid appliance you choose will immediately elevate your kitchen and allow you to make the most out of your space.

