There’s a lot of great deals going on in the Best Buy Black Friday Sale. One of them can yield a great addition to your smart home, as the KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer is seeing a massive discount. While it would regularly set you back $450, you can currently grab it for just $250. This is a savings of $200 and it makes this one of the best KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deals you’ll find this Black Friday shopping season. Your choice of free shipping or in-store pickup are included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer

If you’re curious about how to build a smart kitchen, a mixer isn’t a bad place to start. It can make your life a lot easier if you like to bake, or if you regularly have large batches of food to prepare. The KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer is incredibly powerful, with double the power in the bowl than KitchenAid tilt-stand mixers. It also has a three-point locking bowl to ensure stability while mixing at higher power levels. These power levels range from half-speed to 10. This range offers numerous options to ensure you can access the right speed for the right mix.

Another beneficial feature of the KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer is its size. It doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop, yet its 5.5-quart capacity can easily handle all sorts of mixing. With this mixer you can mix 11 dozen cookies per bath, knead over seven pounds of bread, or mash six pounds of potatoes. At its half-speed setting you can gently add ingredients such as fruit and egg whites into recipes without having to worry about overbeating. While not all of these are included with the mixer, there are more than 10 mixer attachments available, including attachments to make pasta, hamburgers, veggie noodles, ice cream, and much more.

The KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer is a tough deal to beat. It’s marked all the way down from $450 to $250 for Black Friday. This is a pretty substantial savings of $200, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim it, as it’s possible inventory could clear out.

