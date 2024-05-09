 Skip to main content
Best Buy Spring sale: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more

By
Best Buy

Best Buy is currently hosting an absolutely huge Spring sale. There are countless items on sale here with seemingly everything you can think of available. That means fantastic TV deals like being able to grab an

for just $230 to astonishing laptop deals too. There are even plenty of refrigerator deals and other major appliances. There are so many items in the Best Buy Spring sale that you really need to check it out for yourself. The options are near endless. However, if you’d like to know what we’re recommending, keep reading and we’ll take you through your options.
What to shop for in the Best Buy Spring sale

If you need to kit out your home with better appliances, the Best Buy Spring sale will delight you. You can buy an

for just $800, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,100. The washer has TurboWash 360-degree technology so five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles to give you a complete clean in under 30 minutes. There’s also built-in intelligence with AI selecting the optimal wash motions and settings for your washing. ColdWash technology is perfect for penetrating deep into fabric too.

If you need a refrigerator instead, check out the

which is down to $1,200 from $1,500. The large capacity refrigerator has all-around cooling thanks to its multivalent technology while there’s an indoor icemaker and an integrated dispenser with a touch display for easy access to water, cubed, or crushed ice. Bright LED lighting and an adjustable top shelf all mean you can easily organize everything well in your refrigerator. It even has gallon door bins for more shelf space.

If it’s a TV you’re thinking of, take a look at the

which is down to $500 from $600. It has a High Bright Pro Direct LED Backlight with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, full array Pro Local Dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate. A dedicated gaming mode is great to see while movie fans can enjoy Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

For all your audio needs, consider the

which is down to $180 from $350 and available in many different colors, or the
for just $80 instead of $130.

Like we said, there are truly so many different deals going on at Best Buy right now thanks to its huge Spring sale. There’s barely room for us to mention you can buy a

for just $159 instead of $299. If you want to see the full sale for yourself, tap the button below. You’re sure to find some amazing bargains which will delight you.

