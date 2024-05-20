Apple Memorial Day sales: Save on Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more

Most of this year’s Memorial Day deals are set to launch very soon, but if you want to get your shopping for Apple devices done early, we’re here to help you out with this roundup of the early Apple Memorial Day sales that are already available. Whether you’re planning to buy a new iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, or Apple Watch, we’ve got some excellent bargains below. If anything catches your eye. it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as soon as possible because there’s no telling how soon these offers will expire — some may not even make it to Memorial Day itself!

Best Memorial Day iPad deals

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to search for iPad deals. There are some fantastic discounts that are available across a variety of models of Apple’s tablet, including the entry-level Apple iPad and the creatives-focused Apple iPad Pro, so whatever your purpose is for thinking about getting an iPad, there won’t be any shortage of options for you here.

Apple iPad 7th Gen Refurbished (Wi-Fi, 32GB) —

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 128GB) —

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 256GB) —

Best Memorial Day iPhone deals

There are a lot of iPhone deals that you can shop, but there are more interesting offers for Memorial Day. Whether you’re thinking about getting a refurbished older model for a more budget-friendly price, or if you’re willing to spend on a newer version, you’ll have a lot of choices for the holiday. You’re going to want to buy an iPhone that supports iOS 17, which is the latest release of Apple’s operating system for its smartphones, in order to access the newest features.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Refurbished (64GB) —

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Renewed (64GB) —

Apple iPhone 12 Renewed (64GB) —

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renewed (512GB) —

Apple iPhone 15 Pro AT&T (256GB) —

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max AT&T (256GB) —

Best Memorial Day AirPods deals

If you already own an iPhone or iPad and you haven’t bought AirPods yet, don’t miss this chance at discounts from the AirPods deals of Memorial Day. These true wireless earbuds and headphones are great for listening to music and watching videos, and if you go for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the Apple AirPods Max, you’ll also enjoy active noise cancellation that will prevent unwanted sounds from disturbing you.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen Renewed —

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen —

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen Refurbished —

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C Refurbished —

Apple AirPods Max Refurbished —

Apple AirPods Max —

Best Memorial Day MacBook deals

There’s always an Apple MacBook in our list of the best laptops, especially in the newer models that are powered by Apple’s own silicon. They don’t come cheap though, so you would want to take advantage of the MacBook deals that are available for Memorial Day. They may still be expensive even with the discounts, but you’re going to want to pocket any savings you can get when buying a MacBook.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Renewed (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Air M2 (13.6-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Air M3 (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro M2 (13.3-inch, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro (14.2-inch, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals

With smartwatches entering the mainstream, the Apple Watch is undoubtedly the best choice for iPhone owners. There are a variety of Apple Watch deals that have surfaced for Memorial Day, ranging from previous-generation models to the latest releases, including the Apple Watch Series 9, so it’s just a matter of determining the wearable device that fits your budget and matches your needs.

Apple Watch Series 5 Renewed (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) —

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS, 40mm) —

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) —

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) —

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) —

Apple Watch Ultra Renewed (GPS + Cellular, 49mm) —

Editors' Recommendations