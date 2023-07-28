Best true wireless earbuds deals: AirPods, Beats, Bose, Sony

Whether traveling, working at your desk, or out on a run, earbuds are generally the best way to go about it. The in-ear option is often better for such occasions than over-ear headphones, and the best wireless earbuds can even produce sound just as good as you’ll in larger headphone options. Wireless earbuds even make a great way to save on some high quality audio. There are a lot of different wireless earbud models that are seeing deals right now, and we’ve tracked them all down.

Today’s best true wireless earbud deals

Today’s best wireless earbud deals include the likes of JBL, Samsung, Sony, Beats, and Apple. And while these may be some of the heavy hitters when it comes to mobile audio, you’ll also find some impressive prices from smaller names in the business. One of the lowest prices you’ll find on any set of headphones comes with the Philips T2236 wireless earbuds, which you can grab for just $15 right now. One of the best value earbud deals may be the deal currently available on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are just $100 after a $50 discount. You’ll also find the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on this list, which go for a higher price but provide some professional features and still make a decent value with their $40 savings.

When is the best time to shop true wireless earbud deals?

In general, there’s really no better time to land a wireless earbud deal than when you’re staring one in the face. That makes right now as good a time as any to grab some savings on a new set of true wireless earbuds. There’s plenty to choose from, with plenty of great savings available as well.

However, sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday can sometimes turn up incredibly low prices on wireless earbuds. Prime Day is another opportunity, though the July event has already passed this year. This leaves us on an island between major shopping events, and while the end of the year may pose the best chance to land the lowest price of the year on a new set of wireless earbuds, you’re pretty much guaranteed to land a pretty good deal any time of the year.

