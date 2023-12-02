 Skip to main content
Best Bose deals: Save on soundbars, headphones, and earbuds

Noah McGraw
By

Bose is one of the best audio brands out there. Bose headphones and home theater equipment are legendary, and we’re always excited to see a nice discount on any of the best Bose offerings. We’ve collected the best headphone deals and soundbar deals from Bose below. There are quite a few of the best Bose headphones on sale, with options like the Bose 700 and Bose QuietComfort (which are also on sale in earbud form).

Bose competes with the best audio brands out there. If you don’t find something you like here, make sure to check out Sony headphone deals, like some offers on the WH-1000XM line. There are of course AirPods deals and Beats headphone deals to consider if you’re an Apple fanatic. But right now you’re here for Bose, so let’s dive into the best deals they currently have available.

Best Bose earbud deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The best earbuds offers from Bose are on the QuietComfort line. You can choose from the QuietComfort Ultras or the QuietComfort II models. We gave both models 8 out of 10 scores, so it comes down to whether you want to shill out a bit more for improved sound quality.

  • Bose QuietComfort II —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —

Best Bose soundbar deals

Bose Soundbar 700
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

A Bose soundbar is a great way to round out your home theater setup. Soundbars are the simplest way to add a surround sound system to your home theater. Even if you just get a single Bose soundbar and no additional speakers, upfiring speakers and Dolby Atmos will help give the impression that you’re in a movie theater with surround sound.

  • Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 600 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
  • Bose Bass Module 700 Subwoofer —
  • Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar —

Best Bose headphone deals

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Bose makes some of the best headphones out there. The QuietComfort line rules the roost, but Bose 700s are a fantastic cheaper option. We’ll go to bat for any of the options below, but the QuietComfort Ultras are our favorites. For a middle of the road price option that doesn’t serve up middle of the road audio quality, grab the QuietComfort 45.

  • Bose Headphones 700 —
  • Bose QuietComfort —
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —

