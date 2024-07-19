 Skip to main content
Shokz bone conduction headphones finally have a price cut

A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.
Shokz

If you’re looking to buy new wireless headphones but you’re having trouble deciding between all the options, add the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones to your list. They’re currently available with a rare discount from Amazon, which slashed their price by $55 to bring them down to $125 from $180. Bone conduction headphones provide various benefits that earbuds and over-the-ear headphones don’t, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this 31% off bargain right now as it may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones

Unlike traditional wireless headphones with a headband that clamp over your head, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are bone conduction headphones that don’t cover your ears when you wear them. For those who are wondering how do bone conduction headphones work, the secret lies in their transducers that sit next to your ears, sending vibrations through your cheekbones and delivering sound directly to your inner ear. You’ll be able to listen to your music while still being aware of your surroundings, which makes them perfect for runners, cyclists, and commuters who need to hear any potential hazards around them. Bone conduction headphones also prevent damage from high volumes of sound because they don’t send the audio through your eardrums.

Among the best bone conduction headphones in the market right now, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are our favorite for various reasons, starting with their lightweight but durable titanium frame that keeps them in place even during an intense running session. They’re known for premium sound quality with clear audio and rich bass, and they can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, with a quick 5-minute charge replenishing up to 1.5 hours of usage.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro don’t always appear in headphone deals, so you don’t want to miss this 31% discount from Amazon. Instead of their original price of $180, they will be yours for a more affordable $125 if you proceed with your purchase of them immediately. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this chance at $55 in savings disappears, so complete your transaction for the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones as soon as you can.

