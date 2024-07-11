 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best TCL Prime Day deals: 55-inch 4K TV for $250

By and
TCL 2024 QM8 98-inch QLED mini-LED TV.
TCL

If you’re thinking about upgrading your TV with this year’s Prime Day deals, you’re not alone, as there will be a lot of shoppers taking advantage of the event’s huge discounts. For those who need help deciding what TV to get, you should check out the available TCL Prime Day deals, which cover budget-friendly screens to top-of-the-line displays. These TV deals probably won’t last long though, so to help you quickly narrow down your choices, we’ve highlighted our favorite offer and rounded up the rest of our top picks below.

The best TCL TV Prime Day deal

55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV — $248, was $380

The TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV - 55S451 mounted on a wall.
TCL

TCL is known for providing TVs on the cheap. This 55-inch TV with a thin bezel and slim build feels like pure screen and not much else. On the supplied stand, it can sit surprisingly close to the wall, freeing up space, but direct wall-mounting is also possible. Despite this nice appearance, the TV is only $248 right now, down $132 from its usual $380. While you may think this will make for a lackluster TV experience, you’ll be super surprised by how modern the features are and how little you’ll have to sacrifice for this TV, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV.

For starters, it has a beautiful 4K screen with HDR. You can even watch non-4K content in near 4K with the TV’s 4K upscaling processor. That means that even older content will look modern and crisp on the big screen when you use this TV. Plus, this is a Roku TV and comes with 250+ free channels that you can start watching right away, with minimal efforts from you required. Use the simple remote that’s included in the package to get to what you want fast, or integrate voice commands from your favorite assistant (Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant). Losing the remote altogether is no problem, either, as Roku TVs allow you to use your phone as a remote via the Roku app.

To take advantage of this hot TCL deal that is wildly popular and selling rapidly, just tap the button below. You’ll find the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for just $248. That’s a savings of $132 off of its typical $380.

More TCL TV Prime Day deals we like

TCL Q7 TV review
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

There are many more TCL TV Prime Day deals to choose from, and we’ve gathered amazing offers below that you wouldn’t want to miss. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge for a cinematic experience in your own living room, there’s surely something for you among these bargains. You’re going to have to act fast though, as these prices may not last until the end of the shopping event.

  • TCL 50-inch S5 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 43-inch Q6 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 55-inch Q5 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 65-inch Q6 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 75-inch S4 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 75-inch S5 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 85-inch S5 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • TCL 98-inch Q6 QLED 4K Google TV —

How to choose a TCL TV on Prime Day

TCL is one of the best TV brands and a mainstay in our roundup of the best TVs, so you’re going to get dependable performance and durability no matter what model you get. However, if you want to narrow down your choices, you’re going to have to start with our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy. You wouldn’t want to get a TV that’s too small as you may not see what’s going on from where you’ll be sitting, nor would you want to get a TV that’s too big as you may strain your eyes if you’re too close.

There are different display technologies available for TVs these days, but TCL’s trademark is its mini-LED QLED — you’ll want to get one with this technology, if possible. Another factor to consider when choosing among TCL TV Prime Day deals are the smart TV operating system that it comes with — it’s between Roku and Google TV. If you’re already familiar with the interface of one of these platforms, then you should go with that, but either way, you’ll gain access to all of the popular streaming services. Most TVs already come with 4K Ultra HD resolution so you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors, but you should be on the lookout for additional features that will elevate the overall experience such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, High Dynamic Range, and variable refresh rate for playing video games.

Ultimately though, your decision on what to buy from TCL Prime Day deals will depend on your budget. It’s highly recommended that you determine the maximum price that you’re willing to pay even before you start browsing the available offers. The good news though is that with the savings that you can grab from Prime Day, you may be able to afford TCL TVs that were previously out of reach, so you can get a display upgrade for your living room that you didn’t think was possible.

How we chose these TCL Prime Day deals

When we selected the TCL Prime Day deals to recommend on this page, there was one thing that was more important over all other factors — we want you to get the best value for your hard-earned money. Whether that means the largest discounts or the lowest prices, we want you to walk away from Prime Day with a TCL TV that you can brag about.

Speaking of lowest prices, you should know that TCL Prime Day deals aren’t only coming from Amazon. Rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering TCL TVs at discounted prices as they also want to take advantage of the increasing online activity during the shopping event. It may be troublesome to keep checking between all of the retailers to find out where you can get a particular TCL TV for cheapest, but we’re doing the hard work so you won’t have to. We’ll keep updating our recommended offers above with the lowest prices for each TCL TV, so feel free to drop a bookmark so you can stay updated as these TCL Prime Day deals keep getting cheaper.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get a 75-inch TV for under $500 in early Prime Day deals
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

For those who are thinking about getting a massive TV for their living room, you should know that Prime Day deals are already available -- and not just from Amazon, as other retailers are also looking to take advantage of the shopping event. One of them is Best Buy, which is offering the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $450 following a $200 discount on its original price of $650. We're not sure if the savings will still be around once Prime Day 4K TV deals officially launch, so if you're interested in this bargain, we recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV is powered by the brand's Regza Engine 4K, which enables amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors through 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, bringing the image and audio technology that you usually experience in cinemas into your home theater setup. However, you're going to have to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for this gigantic screen.

Read more
This 65-inch QLED TV is under $400 during the Walmart Deals sale
TCL 2024 Q6-Pro 4K LED TV.

TCL is known for budget TVs, but some TCL options have made our year-end lists of the best TVs. That means we’re not about to shy away from talking about one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The offer comes courtesy of Walmart and is as follows: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series with Google TV for $398. That’s $102 off the normal selling price of $500.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q6 Series
TCL consistently ranks as one of the top TV brands, and we think the company often strikes an ideal balance between picture, performance, and overall value. This is certainly the case for the Q6 Series, which is one of the company’s entry-level models. Don’t let “entry-level” deter you though, because the 65-inch Q6 can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best TVs sets on the market.

Read more
Grab a new dorm room TV for $118 in the Walmart Deals sale
The Philips 32-inch HD TV's Roku home screen.

Best Buy is currently having a massive sales event, dubbed simply Walmart Deals. As part of the sale you can grab a 32-inch TV for just $118, $50 off its usual price. There's nothing super flashy about this TV -- the selling point is the price. Throw it in the kid's playroom, your dorm, stuff it in the motorhome or camper, do whatever you want with it because a TV isn't getting much cheaper than this. We can (and will) go on more about what this TV is good for below, but be sure to tap the button immediately below this message to check out the TV for yourself. Over 200 copies of this TV are in people's carts as this is being written, so if you wait, supplies may dwindle.

Why you should buy the Philips 32-inch HD TV
The Philips 32-inch HD TV is a small Roku TV that displays in 720p HD. It is by no means a super-powered TV, but it gets the job done. This is the TV that's a little bit grainy but actually fits in your dorm or camper, that lets you talk and chat with the lads and make memories just as much as you focus on watching it. A bit of spilled beer or, if you put this in a child's playroom, a cupcake-icing fingerprint aren't going to sour the mood or make things awkward with a TV at this price level, either. That's the real charm of this TV. It's for small places and times where the memories are worth more than the content.

Read more