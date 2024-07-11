Best TCL Prime Day deals: 55-inch 4K TV for $250

If you’re thinking about upgrading your TV with this year’s Prime Day deals, you’re not alone, as there will be a lot of shoppers taking advantage of the event’s huge discounts. For those who need help deciding what TV to get, you should check out the available TCL Prime Day deals, which cover budget-friendly screens to top-of-the-line displays. These TV deals probably won’t last long though, so to help you quickly narrow down your choices, we’ve highlighted our favorite offer and rounded up the rest of our top picks below.

The best TCL TV Prime Day deal

55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV — $248, was $380

TCL is known for providing TVs on the cheap. This 55-inch TV with a thin bezel and slim build feels like pure screen and not much else. On the supplied stand, it can sit surprisingly close to the wall, freeing up space, but direct wall-mounting is also possible. Despite this nice appearance, the TV is only $248 right now, down $132 from its usual $380. While you may think this will make for a lackluster TV experience, you’ll be super surprised by how modern the features are and how little you’ll have to sacrifice for this TV, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV.

For starters, it has a beautiful 4K screen with HDR. You can even watch non-4K content in near 4K with the TV’s 4K upscaling processor. That means that even older content will look modern and crisp on the big screen when you use this TV. Plus, this is a Roku TV and comes with 250+ free channels that you can start watching right away, with minimal efforts from you required. Use the simple remote that’s included in the package to get to what you want fast, or integrate voice commands from your favorite assistant (Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant). Losing the remote altogether is no problem, either, as Roku TVs allow you to use your phone as a remote via the Roku app.

To take advantage of this hot TCL deal that is wildly popular and selling rapidly, just tap the button below. You’ll find the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for just $248. That’s a savings of $132 off of its typical $380.

More TCL TV Prime Day deals we like

There are many more TCL TV Prime Day deals to choose from, and we’ve gathered amazing offers below that you wouldn’t want to miss. Whether you’re on a tight budget or you’re willing to splurge for a cinematic experience in your own living room, there’s surely something for you among these bargains. You’re going to have to act fast though, as these prices may not last until the end of the shopping event.

How to choose a TCL TV on Prime Day

TCL is one of the best TV brands and a mainstay in our roundup of the best TVs, so you’re going to get dependable performance and durability no matter what model you get. However, if you want to narrow down your choices, you’re going to have to start with our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy. You wouldn’t want to get a TV that’s too small as you may not see what’s going on from where you’ll be sitting, nor would you want to get a TV that’s too big as you may strain your eyes if you’re too close.

There are different display technologies available for TVs these days, but TCL’s trademark is its mini-LED QLED — you’ll want to get one with this technology, if possible. Another factor to consider when choosing among TCL TV Prime Day deals are the smart TV operating system that it comes with — it’s between Roku and Google TV. If you’re already familiar with the interface of one of these platforms, then you should go with that, but either way, you’ll gain access to all of the popular streaming services. Most TVs already come with 4K Ultra HD resolution so you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors, but you should be on the lookout for additional features that will elevate the overall experience such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, High Dynamic Range, and variable refresh rate for playing video games.

Ultimately though, your decision on what to buy from TCL Prime Day deals will depend on your budget. It’s highly recommended that you determine the maximum price that you’re willing to pay even before you start browsing the available offers. The good news though is that with the savings that you can grab from Prime Day, you may be able to afford TCL TVs that were previously out of reach, so you can get a display upgrade for your living room that you didn’t think was possible.

How we chose these TCL Prime Day deals

When we selected the TCL Prime Day deals to recommend on this page, there was one thing that was more important over all other factors — we want you to get the best value for your hard-earned money. Whether that means the largest discounts or the lowest prices, we want you to walk away from Prime Day with a TCL TV that you can brag about.

Speaking of lowest prices, you should know that TCL Prime Day deals aren’t only coming from Amazon. Rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering TCL TVs at discounted prices as they also want to take advantage of the increasing online activity during the shopping event. It may be troublesome to keep checking between all of the retailers to find out where you can get a particular TCL TV for cheapest, but we’re doing the hard work so you won’t have to. We’ll keep updating our recommended offers above with the lowest prices for each TCL TV, so feel free to drop a bookmark so you can stay updated as these TCL Prime Day deals keep getting cheaper.