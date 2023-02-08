Best Bose headphone deals: Bose 700, Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose is one of the most trusted brands in the audio industry, so it’s not surprising that there’s always high demand for Bose headphone deals. The brand’s products provide amazing sound quality and top-of-the-line features, resulting in prices that may be beyond the budget of some shoppers. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of headphone deals happening right now, and we’ve rounded up some of the top offers involving Bose headphones and earbuds, including an incredible deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45.

Today’s best Bose headphone deals

Bose Sport Earbuds — $129, was $149

Why Buy:

Stays in your ears

Sweat and weather resistant

Capacitive touch interface for controls

Up to five hours of battery life

The Bose Sport Earbuds, with their StayHear Max tips that mold them to your ears and extended flexible wing, are designed to stay in place even if you’ll be going through the most intense exercises or outdoor activities. They’ve also gone through rigorous testing to ensure durability, and their IPX4 rating means that they won’t get damaged by sweat, splashes of water, or sudden rain. They come with a capacitive touch interface so that instead of pressing buttons, you’ll be swiping and tapping on the earbuds for controls. The Bose Sport Earbuds can last through your whole workout with their five-hour battery life, with their charging case providing 10 more hours of power.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II — $249, was $299

Why Buy:

Impressive noise cancellation

Aware Mode lets you hear surroundings

Simple touch controls

Up to six hours on a single charge

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation, which is kind of the brand’s calling card. The earbuds are equipped with microphones that detect external sounds, and they generate opposing signals to cancel them and prevent you from getting distracted. You can also choose to activate Aware Mode, which will let you hear your music and your surroundings at the same time. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer simple touch controls for controlling playback and answering phone calls, and they can last up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 24 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Why Buy:

Comfortable to wear

Acoustic noise cancelling

Crystal clear phone calls

24-hour battery life

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are the best headphones for frequent flyers and travelers who often deal with long trips. That’s because they’re very comfortable to wear with their smooth cushions and synthetic leather, and they can help you zone out during transit with their acoustic noise cancelling that uses six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to block unwanted sound. The Bose QuietComfort 45 also offer top-quality sound with the brand’s TriPort acoustic architecture and adjustable EQ, and a noise-rejecting algorithm that enables clearer conversations during phone calls. The headphones can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, with three hours of usage after just 15 minutes of charging.

Bose 700 Headphones — $329, was $379

Why Buy:

11 levels of noise cancelling

Clearer phone calls

Extreme comfort

Lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge

The Bose 700 headphones showcase the brand’s noise cancelling technology, with 11 levels ranging from full noise cancelling that eliminates all external sounds to full transparency that lets you hear everything that’s going on around you without having to take them off. For clearer calls, the headphones use six microphones to cancel noise and four microphones to improve your voice clarity. The Bose 700 are also very comfortable to wear with their angled earcups and lightweight headband wrapped with soft silicone-covered foam, and very convenient to use with built-in support for digital assistants. They can run up to 20 hours on a single charge, with 15 minutes of charging replenishing 3.5 hours of usage.

When are the best Bose headphone deals?

It’s a tough one to know when to buy and snap up the best Bose headphone deals. It mostly comes down to a couple of key factors. For instance, how much do you need them? If your existing pair of headphones have just died or you’ve moved to a noisier work environment and need some silence, you really need to buy some new headphones now, right? In which case, the above deals are exactly what you want to snap up. There’s no time like the present and if you simply can’t wait then you should definitely get buying immediately.

Alternatively, if you can hold out, there are some key days you can wait for to enjoy the deepest discounts. Prime Day is the next huge sales event that often brings in the best deals on technology like Bose headphones. It happens in the summer, usually around July time, to celebrate Amazon’s birthday. If you can wait this long, it could be a pretty sweet time to snag some Bose headphones for far less than usual.

If summer is no good for you, there’s another key sales season — Black Friday! The event that directly follows Thanksgiving every year is always a good time for big discounts. In particular, technology is often heavily discounted making it a fantastic time to buy some new headphones. Shortly after Black Friday is Cyber Monday which also often has some big sales. The catch? You’ve got to wait until the end of the year to see what you can buy super cheap. If you need headphones now, you won’t want to wait that long. Also, expenses are often high during the holiday season so it may be trickier for you to justify spending a lot at a time like this.

Simply put, if you need new Bose headphones now, you need them. Don’t wait for a dream discount. Often, Bose headphones are well discounted at the best of times anyway and you’re never guaranteed a better deal by waiting. Buy today and you get all the benefits of Bose technology immediately rather than holding out for later in the year.

