Beats is probably most well-known for its bass-heavy EQ that everybody has come to love, although Apple has toned that down a little to make Beats more palatable to the average consumer. Even so, Beats still has some great headphones and earbuds for you, and there are many great deals across the board too. That said, if you’re considering grabbing a new pair of headphones and don’t want to go with Beats, there are a lot of alternative headphone deals you can pick up.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 constitutes Beat’s cheapest headphones, and you get what you pay for. That’s not to say they aren’t great headphones, especially with the mid-driven EQ, although they somewhat lack the usual deep bass associated with the brand. What is a bit of a letdown is the overall comfort and feel, with the headphones feeling tight if you have a bigger head, which can lead to fatigue, and the padding doesn’t help much. Even so, for the price tag, they’re pretty good, and the average consumer will find them enjoyable, if not exceptional, and they are a good pick if you want to pick something budget-friendly in the Beats brand.

Beats Fit Pro — $145, was $200

If you’re into fitness and want secure earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro is a great option. For starters, it uses the same ANC as the Apple AirPods Pro, so you can easily block out the whole world around you when exercising or listening to music outside, which is a huge plus. In terms of audio fidelity, the Fit Pro is on par with the AirPods Pro, and Beats has even done the same trick as the Solo3 by reigning in the bass and making the low end more proportional to the rest of the frequencies. While that means it suffers with the bass-heavy stuff, it also means that you can listen to pretty much anything, with everything sounding excellent, so it’s a good trade-off that will appeal to more folks.

Beats Studio 3 — $169, was $350

If you want to beats headphones and are willing to pay an extra $40, you can get the much better Beats Studio 3 rather than the Solo3. For starters, it’s a much more comfortable experience, with the cups and band having more padding and not having that issue with the headphones clamping on too tight. In terms of audio, the trend continues with a paired-back bass and clearer mid-ranges and highs, which may rub some folks who are used to the more bass-heavy signature of Beats, but if you’re new to the brand, you’ll enjoy the sound. One big positive is that Beat gear syncs quite well with Apple devices since it’s the same company, although we don’t get the same great ANC that we find on other Apple audio gear, which is a shame. Even so, Studio 3 is a great pair of headphones with a relatively budget price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

While the Powerbeats Pro started life with some connectivity issues and didn’t make our list of best wireless earbuds, that’s been remedied to an extent and is, therefore, great if you want to pick up some earbuds. The headline here, though, is that the Powerbeats Pro comes with the same excellent H1 chip that a lot of Apple gear does. That means you not only get great audio fidelity, but you also get great connectivity with Apple, including being able to activate Siri. When it comes to audio, we finally have a set of Beats gear that’s bass-heavy, and even though Apple has still somewhat smoothened out the curve, you can still feel the bass, sometimes too much with bass-heavy tracks. But hey, if you’re getting into Beats, you’re definitely a bass fan, so that’s not a deal breaker.

