Powerbeats Pro are down to $200 at Target today

The Beats Powerbeats Pro, a popular pair of wireless earbuds for workouts, is currently on sale from Target for only $200 instead of their original price of $250. That’s a pretty nice 20% discount that we think is going to attract a lot of shoppers. If you’re looking for true wireless earbuds deals, this is an offer that you should definitely consider, but you’re going to have to be quick in making your purchase for them because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the $50 in savings.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro

You’ll often see the Beats Powerbeats Pro described as wireless earbuds that are perfect to wear while you’re exercising, as they feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks that will keep them in place even during the wildest workouts, and their sweat and water resistance will make sure that they won’t get damaged. Meanwhile, the powerful audio of the Beats Powerbeats Pro will allow your music of choice to properly accompany you throughout your routines.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are excellent outside the gym too. They offer a battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours with the juice from their charging case. If their battery gets depleted, just five minutes of charging will give you 1.5 hours of usage through Beats’ Fast Fuel technology. The customizable fit with multiple eartip options will keep them comfortable even after you’ve been wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro for several hours, while the volume and track controls on each earbud enables quick and easy access.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro is a great option for anyone, not just for fitness enthusiasts, so we think Target’s $50 discount for the wireless earbuds will attract a lot of attention. They’re down to only $200 from their sticker price of $250, but there’s no telling how long stocks will last. If you’re interested in the Beats Powerbeats Pro but you prefer getting them at 20% off, you know what to do — add them to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can, as any delay may cause you to lose your chance at this fantastic offer.