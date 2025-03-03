 Skip to main content
The Beats Studio Pro headphones have a $150 discount today

Beats Studio Pro on side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Noise-canceling headphones and earbuds are some of the most popular consumer tech items on the market. Thanks to advanced audio engineering, these in-ear and over-ear devices make it easy to rock out to your favorite tunes while tuning out the distracting parts of the world.

We were looking through Beats headphone deals a little while ago and came across this fantastic offer: For a limited time, you can purchase the Beats Studio Pro Wireless at Best Buy for only $200. The full MSRP on this model is $350.

We tested these cans back in 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “You still pay a premium for the Beats brand, but the Studio Pro are worth it.”

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling headphones that delivers an ANC experience that’s hard to beat. Say goodbye to the hum of HVAC systems and other distracting sounds! These headphones can also be folded up for simple portability and should last up to 24 hours on a full charge (it takes close to two hours to recharge from zero).

As far as sound quality goes, the Beats Studio Pro deliver a rich sound profile with plenty of bass and solid treble and midrange performance. You’ll also be able to use the USB-C port for wired playback. Other noteworthy features include One-Touch Pairing for iOS devices and Google Fast Pair support.

We’re not sure how long these headphones are going to be on sale, but we wouldn’t wait too long if you’re interested in nabbing them for this price. Save $150 when you purchase the Beats Studio Pro Wireless at Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at our roundups of the best headphone deals and top Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top tech!

