The Powerbeats Pro have a $90 discount today

If you’ve been on the lookout for a great deal on wireless earbuds, specifically fitness-style ones, then we have great news for you: For a limited time, when you purchase the Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS Earbuds at Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $110. The full MSRP on these buds is $200. We tested the Powerbeats Pro over two years ago, and reviewer Ryan Waniata said the buds had “impressive sound and class-leading battery.”

We’ve also heard news that the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 may be just around the corner.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro

Designed for hitting the gym, going for a run, or taking a walk through the wilderness, the Powerbeats Pro are IPX4-rated, making them an excellent choice for sweat and moisture. With multiple ear tip sizes to choose from and comfortable ear hooks for increased stability, you’ll have zero issues wearing the Powerbeats Pro for long periods. This also makes them an ideal choice for the workplace or a day on campus.

The Powerbeats Pro deliver solid sound quality with warm and punchy bass, which bodes well for fans of electronic, R&B, and hip-hop genres. And while there’s no ANC to speak of here, the Powerbeats do a decent job at capturing voices during phone calls. Plus, the included H1 chip makes it easy to switch between all your Apple devices that are logged in with the same Apple ID.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so today might be the last day to score this discount. Take $90 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro when you purchase today. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Amazon deals, best Beats headphones deals, and best headphone deals for even more markdowns on top AV devices!