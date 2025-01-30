 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Powerbeats Pro have a $90 discount today

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends A person wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro.
Beats

If you’ve been on the lookout for a great deal on wireless earbuds, specifically fitness-style ones, then we have great news for you: For a limited time, when you purchase the Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS Earbuds at Best Buy, you’ll only wind up paying $110. The full MSRP on these buds is $200. We tested the Powerbeats Pro over two years ago, and reviewer Ryan Waniata said the buds had “impressive sound and class-leading battery.”

We’ve also heard news that the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 may be just around the corner.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro

Designed for hitting the gym, going for a run, or taking a walk through the wilderness, the Powerbeats Pro are IPX4-rated, making them an excellent choice for sweat and moisture. With multiple ear tip sizes to choose from and comfortable ear hooks for increased stability, you’ll have zero issues wearing the Powerbeats Pro for long periods. This also makes them an ideal choice for the workplace or a day on campus.

Related

The Powerbeats Pro deliver solid sound quality with warm and punchy bass, which bodes well for fans of electronic, R&B, and hip-hop genres. And while there’s no ANC to speak of here, the Powerbeats do a decent job at capturing voices during phone calls. Plus, the included H1 chip makes it easy to switch between all your Apple devices that are logged in with the same Apple ID.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so today might be the last day to score this discount. Take $90 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro when you purchase today. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Amazon deals, best Beats headphones deals, and best headphone deals for even more markdowns on top AV devices!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Today only: Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $100 off
Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.

If you've had your eye on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a while but their price has been too steep, even from true wireless earbuds deals, you may want to consider going for a refurbished model. There's an offer from Best Buy with a $100 discount on the refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2, which brings their price down from $250 to an affordable $150. The savings are only available for the next several hours though, so you need to complete your purchase very soon if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been updated to replace the Lightning port from the original model to a USB-C port for wider compatibility, and MagSafe charging has also been added for extra convenience. Featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are perfect for Apple fans as they're extremely easy to pair with other Apple devices. They also feature amazing active noise cancellation to block external sound, solid audio quality with their custom-built driver and amplifier, support for personalized spatial audio for immersive listening, and a long battery life of up to 6 hours from a full charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case.

Read more
The best affordable ANC earbuds just got a discount
Earfun Air Pro 4 in front of case.

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are some of the best tech items you can gift yourself, your friends, your family, and, heck, even your enemies! And with brands like Earfun regularly dropping new and exciting ANC gear, the world of noise-canceling just keeps getting better.

As luck would have it, there’s a great pair of Earfun ANC buds that are getting the sales treatment right now: For a limited time, when you purchase the Earfun Air Pro 4 Adaptive Hybrid Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds, you’ll only wind up paying $90. The full MSRP on these in-ears is $96. It's a small markdown, but a great product. This is one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all day, so definitely take advantage while you still can!

Read more
These Technics earbuds deliver top-notch ANC, and they’re only $200 today
Technics EAH-AZ80 in open case.

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are designed to give you the best sound quality possible by eliminating pesky background noise. These are the ambient sounds you hear as you walk down a city street, fire up an air conditioner, or sit idly on a plane, train, or bus. Our team of audio experts has reviewed all kinds of earbuds over the years, but today we’re going to bring the spotlight back to a classic, the Technics EAH-AZ80 TWS Earbuds.

Why, you may be asking? Because now that you can preorder the Technics EAH-AZ100 (just revealed at CES 2025), the Z80 Series is $100 off! We tested these earbuds close to two years ago, and reviewer Simon Cohen said the EAH-AZ80 delivered “great sound and comfort for hours of hi-fi listening.”

Read more