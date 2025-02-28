These Powerbeats Pro alternatives are on sale for $76

Springtime is one of the best times of year to create some new fitness goals. And if any of these goals involve hitting the gym or going for outdoor runs, you’ll want to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds that are designed to handle lots of activity and all that workout sweat. Fortunately, JLab is one of many brands that produce great TWS sports earbuds, and we came across the following offer while vetting through headphone deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 TWS Earbuds at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $76. The full MSRP on this model is $100.

Why you should buy the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 TWS Earbuds

At first glance, the JLab Epic Sport 3 may just look like your run-of-the-mill wireless buds with ear hooks, but thanks to the dual driver architecture, the Epic Sport 3 delivers the kind of dynamic audio we’d expect from a much pricier pair of earbuds or headphones. Whether you’re listening to pop, rap, or hip-hop tracks, the Epic Sport’s exciting sound profile brings bountiful bass and solid treble articulation to the table. Believe it or not, these buds support Sony’s LDAC codec, too, which bodes well for Android device owners.

The JLab Epic Sport 3 have an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, making them a solid choice for heavy-duty gym-going or a long jog on a rainy day. Expect over 12 hours of playback on a full charge, plus another 56 hours from the charging case. The Sport 3 even uses a hybrid ANC system to reduce unwanted noise during your workouts.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so today could be the best (and last) day to save. Take $24 off the JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 TWS Earbuds when you purchase today. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Walmart deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for additional discounts on top tech!