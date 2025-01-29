 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon slashed the price of these Anker wireless earbuds to $20

By
Amazing Deal The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds on a white background.
Anker

Some true wireless earbuds deals are still pretty expensive, but there are affordable offers out there if you want to stick to a tight budget. Here’s one to help you with your search — the Anker Soundcore P20i for only $20 from Amazon, following a 50% discount on their original price of $40. The savings of $20 will only remain online for a limited time though, so if you want to get these true wireless earbuds for half-price, we highly recommend completing your purchase for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds

For budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Anker Soundcore P20i are pretty packed. You won’t get active noise cancellation, which is mostly found in more expensive models, but you’ll enjoy decent sound with powerful bass with their oversized 10mm drivers. You’ll also be heard loud and clear during calls with their built-in microphones and AI algorithms that improve voice pickup. To further refine their audio, you can download the Soundcore app to customize their settings and access EQ presets. The app will also help you find the Anker Soundcore P20i if you misplace them through the Find My Earbuds feature.

The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds are compact and lightweight, so they’re comfortable to wear and easy to bring along with you, especially since their charging case will fit in most pockets and can be clipped onto your bag. They can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 30 hours if you include their charging case, with just 10 minutes of charging giving you back two hours of usage.

Related

You don’t need to spend a lot of money if you want to buy new true wireless earbuds, as Amazon is currently selling the Anker Soundcore P20i for just $20 instead of their sticker price of $40. We’re not sure how much longer they’ll stay $20 off though, but we think stocks will go quickly as the half-price offer is pretty tempting. You’re going to want to add the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately as the bargain may end at any moment.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Hurry to save over 20% on this LG 50-inch QNED Mini-LED TV at Amazon
The LG 55-inch QNED80 TV.

There are some great Cyber Monday deals that are still going strong right now, with Amazon providing some extra special discounts. It's no secret that TV deals, which have become synonymous with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale event, are one of the best items you can score major (and rare!) discounts on. The LG 50-inch QNED80 Series TV is no exception, thanks to its 22% discount, bringing its price down to just $548 for Cyber Monday. Its typical sticker price is $697, saving you a cool $149 when you shop now. Perfect for most homes, here’s everything you need to know about it before you dive into one of the better Cyber Monday TV deals out there.

Why you should buy the LG QNED80 50-inch Mini-LED TV
Not quite sure what mini-LED is? That’s ok. It’s effectively a premium backlight-based technology that builds on traditional LED-LCD tech. It does so by using LEDs that are much smaller and can be used in great numbers. That means you get an image with better, deeper blacks and a much better level of control over your TV’s brightness. With LG being one of the best TV brands around, it knows how to use such technology well.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are $70 off today
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy deals aren't only focused on smartphones, as they also include discounts on wireless earbuds. Here's one if you're interested -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only $160, following a $70 discount from Samsung on their original price of $230. There's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at savings though, so if you want to get these true wireless earbuds for much cheaper than usual, we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are wireless earbuds that offer studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation, which is automatically turned off when your voice is detected to activate conversation mode so you can hear the other person's voice clearer. Travelers will love their ability to listen to real-time translations through a Samsung Galaxy phone, and Smart Things Find will help you locate the wireless earbuds if you misplace them. With ANC activated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of 20 hours with their charging case.

Read more
Amazon splits the price on this splittable soundbar — 53% off
JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar wireless speaker

The JBL Bar 9.1 is what you might call a "splittable" soundbar, and now its price has been split, too, as it is over half off. Normally $1,200, you can now get one for just $570, and that even includes a 10-inch subwoofer. That's a discount of $630 or 53% off, all yours if you tap the button below. But you'll need to hurry as this deal will end once a set number of the soundbars are sold. And right now, at the time of this writing, 36% of the total amount have already been claimed. But, if you need more information you can keep reading to see our experiences with the soundbar and its detachment mechanism, plus some other considerations.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 9.1

Read more