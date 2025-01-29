Amazon slashed the price of these Anker wireless earbuds to $20

Some true wireless earbuds deals are still pretty expensive, but there are affordable offers out there if you want to stick to a tight budget. Here’s one to help you with your search — the Anker Soundcore P20i for only $20 from Amazon, following a 50% discount on their original price of $40. The savings of $20 will only remain online for a limited time though, so if you want to get these true wireless earbuds for half-price, we highly recommend completing your purchase for them as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds

For budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Anker Soundcore P20i are pretty packed. You won’t get active noise cancellation, which is mostly found in more expensive models, but you’ll enjoy decent sound with powerful bass with their oversized 10mm drivers. You’ll also be heard loud and clear during calls with their built-in microphones and AI algorithms that improve voice pickup. To further refine their audio, you can download the Soundcore app to customize their settings and access EQ presets. The app will also help you find the Anker Soundcore P20i if you misplace them through the Find My Earbuds feature.

The Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds are compact and lightweight, so they’re comfortable to wear and easy to bring along with you, especially since their charging case will fit in most pockets and can be clipped onto your bag. They can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 30 hours if you include their charging case, with just 10 minutes of charging giving you back two hours of usage.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money if you want to buy new true wireless earbuds, as Amazon is currently selling the Anker Soundcore P20i for just $20 instead of their sticker price of $40. We’re not sure how much longer they’ll stay $20 off though, but we think stocks will go quickly as the half-price offer is pretty tempting. You’re going to want to add the Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately as the bargain may end at any moment.