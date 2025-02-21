The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $100 today

Have you been shopping around for a pair of wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank? We’re always on the lookout for headphone deals and other audio promos, and just today, we stumbled on this fantastic offer for a fantastic Beats product: For a limited time, when you purchase the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $100. The full MSRP on these earbuds is $150.

We tested these earbuds back in April 2022, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “In the Studio Buds, Beats found a perfect balance between features and price.”

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds prevent you from having to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent pair of wireless ANC buds. Much like other Beats products, the Studio Buds deliver a warm, bass-forward audio profile that sounds best when listening to genres like hip-hop, rap, and R&B. The earbuds also form a solid in-ear seal, which bodes well for ANC performance. Say goodbye to pesky ambient noise and hello to inner peace!

The Beats Studio Buds are comfortable to wear for hours on end, and a full charge should net you up to 8 hours of battery life. The Studio Buds also come with a USB-C charging case that holds an extra 16 hours of playback time. Other noteworthy features include an IPX4 rating for water resistance, one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices, and three included ear tip sizes for honing in on the coziest connection for your ears.

We’re not sure how long these earbuds are going to be on sale, but Beats headphone deals tend to come and go rather quickly. So, today might be the last day to save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds for a long time. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top tech!