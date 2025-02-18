 Skip to main content
Here’s you chance to grab Powerbeats Pro at a nice discount

Wireless earbuds and headphones are more popular than ever, but not all wearable audio tech is designed for hitting the gym. If you’re on the lookout for a great pair of fitness buds or cans, allow us to direct your attention to the Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS Earbuds, which happen to be on sale for $130 at Best Buy today. We tested these earbuds back in November 2023, and reviewer Ryan Waniata said, “The Powerbeats Pro call back to their sporty predecessors, ear hooks and all, but with a more sophisticated design.”

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro deliver a stable and secure fit, thanks in part to the built-in ear hooks and multiple ear tip sizes. IPX4-rated for water resistance, these are the perfect buds to pop in at the gym, on a run, or when you’re commuting to work or school. Designed to let ambient sound in, the Powerbeats Pro buds lack ANC capabilities, which also means you can expect great battery life. On a full charge, you’ll get up to 9 hours of playback, with an extra 15 hours provided by the fully charged case (recharges via Lightning).

As far as sound quality goes, the Powerbeats Pro stick to Beat’s tried and true signature: bold bass with decent top-end and midrange performance. iOS users will be able to use the Apple Music app to change audio presets, too. And thanks to Apple’s integrated H1 chip and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you’ll be able to seamlessly switch between host devices with the Powerbeats Pro, as long as all your Apple gadgets are signed in with the same Apple ID.

Other noteworthy features include hands-free voice controls and Spatial Audio via Apple Music. It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, so your best bet is to buy ASAP. Take $70 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS Earbuds when you purchase today.

