We admit it, we got caught up in the hype surrounding the new Beats Powerbeats Pro fully wireless earbuds. With their stellar battery life, secure and comfortable fit, and bold, vibrant sound, there’s a lot to admire about these headphones, even if we did experience some less-than-ideal connectivity issues. But it’s really hard to ignore one big downside to the Powerbeats Pro: The price. At $250, they’re some of the most expensive truly wireless buds on the market, putting them out of reach for many folks looking to wirelessly rock their workouts.

Fear not, friends. One of the benefits of getting to try the latest truly wireless earbuds from major brands is that we know a good deal when we see one. With that in mind, here’s our roundup of five fantastic alternatives to Powerbeats Pro that will keep your heart beating to the music and keep your next credit card bill from causing cardiac arrest.

At a glance

The best

Before the Powerbeats Pro had even experienced its first leak, we had already crowned Jabra’s Elite Active 65t the best fully wireless earbuds, and now that the Powerbeats Pro is here, that opinion hasn’t changed. Why? When you combine the Elite Active’s IP56 sweatproof rating, superb comfort, highly customizable sound, workout tracking options, and its ample 5-hour battery life (15 hours when extended via the charging case) you’ve got a winning formula on your hands. With the exception of battery life, the Elite Active is more than a match for the Powerbeats Pro, but the clincher is the price. At less than $200, these truly wireless earbuds should be on everyone’s wish list, even if your idea of a workout is a morning walk to Starbucks.

1More Stylish

The best value

The advantages of going completely wire-free with your earbuds are obvious, especially if you like being active. But one big disadvantage so far has been the price of these devices. Cheap models on Amazon are just that: Cheap. Which is why we’re so bullish on 1More’s Stylish earbuds. They bring great comfort, an impressive 6.5-hour battery life, and better sound than Apple’s AirPods, and they do it without going over the $100 mark. At that price, you wouldn’t expect the 1More Stylish to be especially well-suited to working out, and yet they’re even sweatproof. If we’ve got one complaint, it’s the lack of external volume controls, but if you’re looking for buds-on-a-budget, we don’t think it’s a deal-breaker.

Anker Soundbuds Sport

The best cheap workout earbuds

If you’re willing to give up the absence of any wires whatsoever, we have a helluva deal for you. The Anker Soundbuds Sport might have a small wire connecting its two earbuds, but its other features more than make up for that small inconvenience. The three included ear tips should provide a perfect fit for most people, and with an 8-hour battery life, it’s unlikely your workout or run will outlast these buds’ ability to keep the tunes going. They’re sweatproof and even feature noise-cancellation technology. Now for the best part: They’re only about $30. You may find better sound quality in a set of workout headphones, but you won’t find it for less money than the Anker Soundbuds Sport.

JBL/Under Armour True Wireless Flash

The best bass

We can say a lot of great things about the JBL/Under Armour True Wireless Flash. They’re really comfortable — possibly even more comfortable than the Jabra Elite Active 65t — which matters a lot when wearing earbuds for extended periods. Battery life is very good at 5 hours per charge, and a total of 25 hours of play time when you count the reserves in the charging case. We’re also fans of the noise cancellation and workout tracking features. But the thing that separates these truly wireless earbuds from the rest of the pack, is sound quality. The True Wireless Flash has much better bass response than many of the other models we’ve compared it to, something which we think is helped a great deal by the superb noise isolation afforded by the ear tips. Oh, did we mention they’re the only completely waterproof earbuds in our roundup?

Samsung Galaxy Buds

The best for Android

The Powerbeats Pro work well enough with Android phones, but to get the most out of them, you really need an iPhone. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, on the other hand, are just about the best Android companion we can think of, and they’re especially well suited for people who own a Samsung Galaxy phone like the new Galaxy S10. With a slew of app-based customizations for sound quality and noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds can be tailored to your unique tastes with ease. They’re extremely comfortable to wear for extended periods, thanks to the well-designed ear tips, and their remarkably small size. Six hours of battery life makes them a better bet for long workouts than most wireless earbuds, including the latest version of Apple’s AirPods, and the charging case can be topped up wirelessly from a charging pad, or simply by placing it on the back of new Galaxy phone. The fact that they ring up at $130 or less is just the icing on the cake.