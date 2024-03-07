 Skip to main content
Get 48% off the Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds today

Jennifer Allen
A person wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro.
Beats

For some of the best true wireless earbud deals, head to Woot. Today, you can buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $130 so you’re saving $120 off the regular price working out as a saving of 48%. The earbuds are only on sale for a limited time. While you may have 25 days left to buy, you actually only have until they sell out and that’s likely to be much sooner than the end of the month. If you’re looking for new earbuds, this is your chance. Take a look at what else we have to say about these buds below.

Why you should buy the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

Beats make some of the best true wireless earbuds with the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds perfect for active use. They’re a snug fit thanks to having ear hooks that offer a fit that’s both secure and comfy. Whether you’re running or lifting, the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds will stay secure in your ears so you won’t have to worry about them falling out or simply getting loose.

Intuitive controls are on either side of the earbuds with Siri support, as well as controls for adjusting playback, calls, and volume. The earbuds are also water-resistant with an IPX4 rating so they’re good for rainy runs. Powered by Apple’s H1 processor, you won’t have to worry about dropouts while pairing with an iPhone is super speedy and effective.

Sound-wise, the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are heavy on bass as you’d expect from Beats while still providing clear and detailed sound. They might not be as high-end as some of the best headphones but they’re perfect for general daily usage. You also get up to 9 hours of battery life which is pretty remarkable with that number increasing to more than 24 hours when you factor in the charging case. A quick 5-minute charge gives back 1.5 hours if you forget to recharge.

It all comes together to ensure that the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are a reliable pair of earbuds that are well-suited for many different activities. Usually costing $250, you can buy them from Woot for $130 right now. It’s a limited deal so once stock runs out, you’ll miss out. Don’t do that. Buy them today so you can enjoy some great new earbuds sooner rather than later.

