For those who are thinking about diving into the world of vinyl records, or if you already have a healthy collection, you may want to take advantage of Crutchfield’s turntables sale. You’ll enjoy discounts of up to $1,000 on turntables made by some of the most popular brands in the space, including Victrola, Mobile Fidelity, and Yamaha. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as the offers will only be up for a limited time. As soon as you decide what to buy, whether from our recommendations below or by browsing through all the deals yourself, you should push through with the transaction immediately.

What to buy in Crutchfield’s turntables sale

In Crutchfield’s turntables sale, the most affordable option is the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx, which is a semi-automatic belt-driven turntables with the option to play your music through Bluetooth. It’s down to , following a $100 discount on its original price of $400. Next up is the Music Hall MMF-Mark1, a manual belt-drive turntable that will be yours for , for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $475.

For a manual belt-drive turntable that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Spotify Connect, go for the Yamaha TT-N503 MusicCast Vinyl 500, which is from $700 for $100 in savings. The largest discounts in Crutchfield’s turntables sale, meanwhile, go to a trio of Mobile Fidelity turntables — they’re all $1,000 off. The Mobile Fidelity UltraDeck, a manual belt-drive turntable with a pre-mounted MoFi UltraTracker moving magnet cartridge, is from $2,799, the Mobile Fidelity UltraDeck +M with a pre-mounted MasterTracker cartridge is from $2,999, and the Mobile Fidelity UltraDeck +UG with a pre-mounted Ultra Gold moving coil cartridge is from $3,499.

Your collection of vinyl records won’t mean much without a decent turntable, so if you need an upgrade, you shouldn’t miss this chance at savings of up to $1,000 from Crutchfield’s turntables sale. You need to act fast though, as some of these offers will only remain online for a few more days. Make the decision on which turntable to buy as soon as possible, as you wouldn’t want to make a choice only to find out that the discount is no longer available. You’ll have to complete your purchase for a new turntable quickly, or you may miss out on these bargains.

