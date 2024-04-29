 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These fantastic Bose noise-canceling headphones are $100 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.
Bose

There are some great headphone deals at Walmart right now. The highlight is being able to buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones for $249 instead of $349 meaning you’re saving $100 by buying today. As well as that, you can also buy the for $379 so you save $50 off the regular price of $429. We’re focusing on the Bose QuietComfort headphones here as it’s the better value deal. Keen to find out why we recommend them? Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones

Bose makes some of the best headphones around which means you can’t go wrong with any of its range. The Bose QuietComfort headphones offer all the essentials you could need from a great pair of headphones. Crucially, there’s an adjustable EQ so you can arrange things just how you like, opting to focus on bass or other parts of the musical experience. There’s high-fidelity audio at all times with the Bose QuietComfort headphones also boasting excellent noise-cancellation technology.

As with all the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort headphones have Quiet and Aware modes. They mean you can choose between full noise cancelling or awareness, while you can always create a custom mode for manually adjustments to your noise cancellation levels. There’s also the option to add Wind Block for tuning out breezy environments. It’s practically thought out and just what a busy lifestyle needs.

Related

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are comfy enough that you can wear them all day long with plush earcup cushions which hug your ears while there’s a secure band which keeps the headphones snug to your head with no pressure. Up to 24 hours of battery life means you’ll easily be able to wear these as long as you need.

Other useful extras include a Spotify Tap button which starts your listening session at the push of a button while there’s Multipoint connectivity which means you can switch between multiple devices without a problem. It all comes together to form a rewarding pair of headphones.

Usually priced at $349, the Bose QuietComfort headphones is down to $249 right now at Walmart. Saving $100 is always great to see and if you want excellent headphones for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
GoldenEar subwoofers are up to $755 off for a limited time
The GoldenEar SuperSub XXL subwoofer in the living room.

Upgrading your home theater setup's sound output is easily achieved by buying from soundbar deals, but if you want extra bass, you'll want to purchase a subwoofer. If you're thinking about it, you may want to checkout Crutchfield's sale on GoldenEar subwoofers with prices that start at $595. These premium subwoofers will give you all the bass that you need for watching streaming shows, epic movies, sports programs, and any other form of content, but you'll have to hurry with your decision on what to buy because these discounts are only available for a limited time.

What to buy in Crutchfield's GoldenEar subwoofers sale
The cheapest option in Crutchfield's GoldenEar subwoofers sale is still pretty powerful -- the GoldenEar ForceField 3, which is an 8-inch subwoofer with digital signal processing and a built-in 500-watt RMS digital amplifier. You'll also get a front-firing 8-inch long-throw woofer and a 9-inch by 11-inch down-firing passive radiator for , for savings of $55 on its original price of $650. You can also take a step up with the GoldenEar ForceField 30, which offers most of the same features but with an updated design with a curved top and metal grills, for instead of $900 following a $155 discount, or the GoldenEar ForceField 40 with a front-firing 10-inch long-throw woofer and an 11-inch by 13-inch down-firing passive radiator for a , down by $205 from $1,200 originally.

Read more
OTC hearing aid sale discounts 15 models, from just $80
Bose SoundControl Hearing Aids

If you need a hearing aid, you’re going to love the OTC hearing aid sale going on at Crutchfield right now. Currently, you can buy a pair for as little as just $80 with up to $500 to be saved on select models. With 15 models in the sale, we recommend you click the button below to see what’s on sale for yourself. But you can also read on while we highlight some of our favorite hearing aid deals. Don’t delay as the deals are unlikely to stick around for long.

What to shop for in the Crutchfield hearing aid sale
With some of the best OTC hearing aids including models from Lexie, go straight for the . It’s currently $799 instead of $849. It has a slim, visually discreet profile with a behind-the-ear fit style. A built-in feedback management system helps reduce high-pitched feedback while there’s a noise reduction circuit which decreases the volume of constant background sounds such as vacuum cleaners or A/C units. It also has level-dependent gain and compression which keeps loud noises from becoming too loud during conversations. The app also provides bass and treble controls along with left/right balance adjustments, and directional focus modes. It’s a really well-rounded hearing aid.

Read more
HD to 4K: these home theater projectors are up to $2,000 off
The Optoma UHD55 projector.

While TVs are great, if you want to have a large screen TV that goes over 80 inches, you're liable to spend thousands of dollars, and if you want to go over 100 inches, you may not even find any options at all, especially at the consumer level. Luckily, there are a lot of great projectors that can not only hit those targets but exceed them and do it at a much cheaper cost than a regular TV. Even better, there is quite a big sale right now at Crutchfield on home theater projectors, with everything from budget-friendly options to top-of-the-range stuff.

What you should buy in Crutchfield's projector sale
Not all projectors have to be incredibly expensive, and you can grab a great project for a good price with the Optoma HZ40HDR, which is , saving you a solid $450 in the process. It's an FHD projector, although it can handle 4k and HDR sources,  and the bulb has a 30,000-hour life span, which is pretty great for a budget-oriented projector. On the other hand, if you want 4k, Optoma has a good budget option for that too, the Optoma UHD35STx, which is a 4k short-throw projector with HDR10 and HLG HDR going , which isn't a massive discount on the usual $1,549, but it's still pretty good.

Read more