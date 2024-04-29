These fantastic Bose noise-canceling headphones are $100 off

There are some great headphone deals at Walmart right now. The highlight is being able to buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones for $249 instead of $349 meaning you’re saving $100 by buying today. As well as that, you can also buy the for $379 so you save $50 off the regular price of $429. We’re focusing on the Bose QuietComfort headphones here as it’s the better value deal. Keen to find out why we recommend them? Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones

Bose makes some of the best headphones around which means you can’t go wrong with any of its range. The Bose QuietComfort headphones offer all the essentials you could need from a great pair of headphones. Crucially, there’s an adjustable EQ so you can arrange things just how you like, opting to focus on bass or other parts of the musical experience. There’s high-fidelity audio at all times with the Bose QuietComfort headphones also boasting excellent noise-cancellation technology.

As with all the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort headphones have Quiet and Aware modes. They mean you can choose between full noise cancelling or awareness, while you can always create a custom mode for manually adjustments to your noise cancellation levels. There’s also the option to add Wind Block for tuning out breezy environments. It’s practically thought out and just what a busy lifestyle needs.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are comfy enough that you can wear them all day long with plush earcup cushions which hug your ears while there’s a secure band which keeps the headphones snug to your head with no pressure. Up to 24 hours of battery life means you’ll easily be able to wear these as long as you need.

Other useful extras include a Spotify Tap button which starts your listening session at the push of a button while there’s Multipoint connectivity which means you can switch between multiple devices without a problem. It all comes together to form a rewarding pair of headphones.

Usually priced at $349, the Bose QuietComfort headphones is down to $249 right now at Walmart. Saving $100 is always great to see and if you want excellent headphones for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

