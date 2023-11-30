 Skip to main content
Best portable power station deals: Bluetti, EcoFlow, and more

Briley Kenney
By
Bluetti AC300 portable power station
Bluetti

Maybe you know already, or maybe you don’t, but not all generators are gas-powered. The downside to a gas generator is, besides needing the fuel itself, you can’t use them in various configurations. For example, you should never place a gas generator inside. That’s super inconvenient in bad weather like the rain or cold. But portable power stations, on the other hand, which utilize electricity, even solar energy, can be placed indoors. They’re safe because they’re emission-free. They can also replace traditional gas generators to provide backup power for your home, or if you’re living off-grid. Plus, it’s all in the name. They’re portable so you can use them virtually anywhere, like when you’re camping, on outdoor adventures, by the pool, in your backyard during a party or barbecue, and much more. They can also be pretty expensive depending on the capacity you need, but deals and discounts go a long way towards making them both more affordable and more accessible. That’s precisely why we’ve gathered up all of the best portable power station deals right here, in one place.

Our favorite portable power station deal

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station black friday deal product image
Anker

To explain, we’re sharing two deals here. One is a great discount on a smaller power station that you can use to charge mobile devices, laptops, game consoles, and so on. It’s a great little pick-me-up that you can take anywhere. The other is a more formidable power station with a considerably larger capacity for home backup situations.

Our favorite power station deals are:

  • GRECELL 288-watt-hour portable power station —
  • Anker Solix C1000 1,056-watt-hour portable power station —

More portable power station deals we like

There are a lot of great portable power brands out there like Bluetti, EcoFlow, Growatt, and beyond. Here are some of the other portable power station deals we like:

  • Westinghouse 194-watt-hour portable power station —
  • Anker 521 256-watt-hour portable power station —
  • EF EcoFlow River 288-watt-hour portable power station —
  • Jackery Explorer 240 240-watt-hour portable power station —
  • GROWATT VITA550 538-watt-hour portable power station and solar generator —
  • Jackery Explorer 1000 1,002-watt-hour portable power station —
  • BLUETTI AC180 1,152-watt-hour portable power station —
  • GROWATT Infinity 1300 1,382-watt-hour portable power station and solar generator —

It’s also worth noting that almost all of these power stations can be paired with comparable solar panels so you can charge them via renewable energy instead of plugging them into a wall outlet or AC outlet in your RV or vehicle. Of course, you can always charge them the traditional ways, too.

