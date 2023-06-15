Best pressure washer deals: Save on electric and gas models

Every household should have a pressure washer around, as you’ll never know when you’ll need one for cleaning purposes. Whether you’re planning to use it on your home’s exterior — such as on your deck, garage, or driveway, for example — or you’re just intrigued to own one because you’re a fan of PowerWash Simulator, we’re here to help you out by gathering some of the best pressure washer deals that you can find online. Feel free to check out these offers, but don’t take too much time because we’re not sure how long they’ll remain available.

Greenworks 1,500 PSI 1.2 GPM electric pressure washer — $88, was $109

This electric pressure washer from Greenworks may be small, but it can shoot water at 1,500 pounds per square inch (PSI) at a rate of 1.2 gallons per minute (GPM), which are enough to blast away the dirt and grime that have accumulated on surfaces. It comes with a a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot high pressure hose so that you can reach more spots without having to always move the electric pressure washer, and there’s also an attachable soap applicator to help you remove tougher stains.

Greenworks GPW1900 electric pressure washer — $130, was $150

The Greenworks GPW1900 electric pressure washer is perfect for light to medium cleanup of windows, walls, decks, and vehicles, as it offers output of 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM. The push-button start makes operating the electric pressure washer hassle-free, while the lightweight design makes it easy to store once you’re done with your cleaning session. With the 8-inch wheels on its durable steel frame, it will be easy to move the Greenworks GPW1900 electric pressure washer to where you need it to be, and there’s an accessory storage and soap tank onboard so you’ve got everything that you need.

Sun Joe SPX3000 XTREAM electric pressure washer — $180, was $240

The Sun Joe SPX3000 XTREAM electric pressure washer comes with a 20-foot high pressure hose, a 35-foot power cord, and a 34-inch spray wand with a stainless steel lance, with the output of 2,200 PSI at 1.65 GPM. It’s lightweight and equipped with wheels to make it easy to move from one cleaning task to the next, and you’ve got the choice between four quick-connect nozzles with different spray patterns to tackle various jobs. The electric pressure washer features Total Stop System technology that shuts off the pump and power when you’re not pressing on the trigger to save energy and ensure less noisy operation.

Sun Joe SPX4600 electric pressure washer — $290, was $300

The powerful motor of the Sun Joe SPX4600 electric pressure washer generates up to 3,000 PSI at 1.3 GPM, for high-performance cleaning with its 34-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, and 35-foot power cord. You can clean even the most stubborn stains with the help of the onboard tank that holds up to 1 gallon of detergent, while the brushless induction motor is designed to run quieter and work cooler than traditional pressure washer motors. The Total Stop System is also featured in this electric pressure washer.

Westinghouse WPX3400 gas pressure washer — $329, was $379

The Westinghouse WPX3400 gas pressure washer offers 3,400 PSI at 2.6 GPM for powerful heavy-duty cleaning. There are five interchangeable nozzle tips and a built-in 1.6-liter soap tank to help you with any type of cleaning job, while the 3.3-liter fuel tank ensures that you won’t need to keep refilling over the day. The gas pressure washer is easy to maneuver with its 12-inch wheels, while the rugged steel frame promises durability as you move around your home or transport the cleaning machine to other places.

Greenworks GPW3001 Pro electric pressure washer — $380, was $430

For an electric pressure washer with maximum power, you’ll want to go for the Greenworks GPW3001 Pro electric pressure washer with its 3,000 PSI and 2.0 GPM, provided by a powerful 14-amp brushless motor with digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for powerful cleaning with any nozzle. Just one press of a button starts up the machine instantly, and there’s a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from its pump to cool it down during long washing sessions. The wheelbarrow design and rugged steel frame ensures durability, and there’s onboard accessory storage for all of its nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun.

How to choose a pressure washer

Pressure washers are one and the same as power washers or pressure cleaners and basically fall under two categories. Gas-pressure washers would obviously require fuel to run and normally have a manual pull-start. These are more often than not mobile machines that can take on large tasks like cleaning out your decks, driveway, sidewalk, and even your home’s siding. Then we have electric pressure washers which are commonly used to give furniture, grills, patios, or vehicles their original grandeur. Although electric units are less powerful than gas models, they’re also cheaper, quieter, lighter, and easily sparked to life with a mere flip of a switch.

When it comes to performance, you would want to look into the pressure washer’s PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute). It is safe to assume that the higher these ratings are, the better and faster it cleans. Cheap pressure washers can do just as great in spite of their lower rating. The key is to match the PSI and GPM to the project at hand. For instance, light-medium jobs would need 1,300-2,800 PSI at 1.2-1.4 GPM while heavy and extra-heavy-duty cleaning would call for a PSI range of 2,800 and higher at 3-4 GPM. Commercial-grade models which are used for graffiti removal, paint stripping, and washing a two-story home would typically start at 3,100 PSI.

Choosing between a cold or hot water pressure washer would again depend on your application. Cold-water units are ideal for do-it-yourself use since they are more compact, portable, and require less maintenance for breaking down dirt buildup. On the other hand, hot-water pressure washers are perfect for removing grease and oil stains but are generally more expensive and more complex to operate.

In terms of features, it would be convenient if the pressure washer comes with a set of attachments such as interchangeable and rotating nozzles as well as adjustable wands that would serve to boost its versatility. It is also worth considering getting one with an onboard detergent tank so you wouldn’t have to haul around a separate container. And to ensure safe operation, it is important that you understand the instruction manual and to wear something that can protect your ears and eyes.

