Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

They say there’s a calm before the storm, and that was definitely the case with Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale. Earlier this week, the Blue Shirt retailer launched its annual Memorial Day Appliance Sale, bringing discounts on must-have kitchen appliance (the calm), and now it’s following up with its blowout Memorial Day Sale, which extends the price-cutting to high-end electronics (the storm). We’re talking iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more. Welcome to the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale (2020 Edition).

There are two types of Memorial Day shoppers: Those who like to browse the sales themselves, and those who like to have the best offers fed to them — we cater to both. For the former, we’re serving up a piping hot bowl of links to the various different sections of Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale, eliminating the need to sift through pages upon pages of products to find what you’re looking for. Instead, you can simply choose what you’re after in the list below. Choose TVs, for example, and you’ll be browsing TVs. Crazy, huh?

For those who’d rather have all of the best offers served up on a platter, we’ve also done just that. Scroll down and you’ll find five unmissable deals from each department, arranged from cheapest to most expensive — so there’s bound to be something for everyone. The best offer we’ve seen so far? We’re torn between two: An Apple iPad 10.2 for only $250, down $80 from the usual $330, and an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $299, down $100 from the normal $399 — the cheapest we’ve seen both of them to date.

Best Buy Memorial Day Apple Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $250 , was $330

— , was $330 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329 , was $429

— , was $429 Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $949, was $1000

Best Buy Memorial Day Cell Phone Deals

Nokia 4.2 — $80 , was $170

— , was $170 Samsung Galaxy A50 — $250 , was $350

— , was $350 Apple iPhone SE (2020) — $350 , was $400

— , was $400 Samsung Galaxy S10e — $500 , was $600

— , was $600 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — $700, was $950

Best Buy Memorial Day Computer & Laptop Deals

HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 (4GB RAM, 32GB SSD) — $319 , was $399

— , was $399 Asus Q406DA (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $600 , was $700

— , was $700 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $699 , was $959

— , was $959 Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $949 , was $1000

— , was $1000 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1000, was $1250

Best Buy Memorial Day Gaming Deals

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) — $10 , was $20

— , was $20 Far Cry 4 (PS4) — $10 , was $20

— , was $20 — <strong>$10</strong>, was $20 — $10 , was $20

— , was $20 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) — $15 , was $50

— , was $50 Just Dance 2020 (Nintendo Switch) — $20, was $40

Best Buy Memorial Day Earbud & Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $140 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $180 , was $200

— , was $200 Beats Studio 3 — $200 , was $350

— , was $350 Beats Solo Pro — $250 , was $300

— , was $300 Sony WH-1000XM3 — $280, was $350

Best Buy Memorial Day Home Theater Deals

Insignia 2.0 Soundbar — $50 , was $80

— , was $80 TCL Alto 7 2.0 Soundbar — $80 , was $100

— , was $100 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker — $120 , was $200

— , was $200 Samsung 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $350 , was $400

— , was $400 Bose Soundbar 700 — $700, was $800

Best Buy Memorial Day Major Kitchen Appliance Deals

LG PrintProof Microwave — $200 , was $260

— , was $260 Samsung 24″ Front Control Dishwasher — $450 , was $585

— , was $585 Samsung Activewash Top-Loading Washer — $650 , was $990

— , was $990 Samsung Electric Dryer — $650, was $900

— $650, was $900 Samsung French Door Refrigerator — $1150, was $1650

Best Buy Memorial Day Small Kitchen Appliance Deals

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer (3.5qt) — $50 , was $60

— , was $60 Bella High Power Juicer — $50 , was $70

— , was $70 Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $90 , was $120

— , was $120 Ninja Professional Blender — $100 , was $140

— , was $140 Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker (6.5qt) — $180, was $330

Best Buy Memorial Day Smart Home Deals

Google Nest Mini — $40 , was $50

— , was $50 Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera — $85 , was $100

— , was $100 Ring Spotlight Cam — $170 , was $200

— , was $200 Ring Floodlight Cam — $200 , was $250

— , was $250 Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security System — $400, was $450

Best Buy Memorial Day Smartwatch Deals

Garmin Forerunner 45S — $150 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329 , was $429

— , was $429 Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire — $700, was $850

Best Buy Memorial Day Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) — $200 , was $230

— , was $230 Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi) — $250 , was $330

— , was $330 Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330 , was $430

— , was $430 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 — $550 , was $650

— , was $650 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $699, was $959

Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals

50-inch Hisense H6500F 4K TV — $280 , was $300

— , was $300 55-inch Sharp LBU711U 4K TV — $330 , was $350

— , was $350 58-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $380 , was $430

— , was $430 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470 , was $500

— , was $500 70-inch LG UM7370PUA 4K TV — $700, was $850

Not a fan of Best Buy? There are plenty of other Memorial Day sales happening right this very second.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



