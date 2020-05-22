Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

They say there’s a calm before the storm, and that was definitely the case with Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale. Earlier this week, the Blue Shirt retailer launched its annual Memorial Day Appliance Sale, bringing discounts on must-have kitchen appliance (the calm), and now it’s following up with its blowout Memorial Day Sale, which extends the price-cutting to high-end electronics (the storm). We’re talking iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more. Welcome to the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale (2020 Edition).
There are two types of Memorial Day shoppers: Those who like to browse the sales themselves, and those who like to have the best offers fed to them — we cater to both. For the former, we’re serving up a piping hot bowl of links to the various different sections of Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale, eliminating the need to sift through pages upon pages of products to find what you’re looking for. Instead, you can simply choose what you’re after in the list below. Choose TVs, for example, and you’ll be browsing TVs. Crazy, huh?
- Shop Apple in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Cell Phones in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Computers & Laptops in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Gaming in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Headphones & Earbuds in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Home Theater in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Major Kitchen Appliances in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Small Kitchen Appliances in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Smart Home in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Smartwatches in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop Tablets in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
- Shop TVs in the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale
For those who’d rather have all of the best offers served up on a platter, we’ve also done just that. Scroll down and you’ll find five unmissable deals from each department, arranged from cheapest to most expensive — so there’s bound to be something for everyone. The best offer we’ve seen so far? We’re torn between two: An Apple iPad 10.2 for only $250, down $80 from the usual $330, and an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $299, down $100 from the normal $399 — the cheapest we’ve seen both of them to date.
Best Buy Memorial Day Apple Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
- Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)— $250, was $330
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429
- Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $949, was $1000
Best Buy Memorial Day Cell Phone Deals
- Nokia 4.2 — $80, was $170
- Samsung Galaxy A50 — $250, was $350
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) — $350, was $400
- Samsung Galaxy S10e— $500, was $600
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — $700, was $950
Best Buy Memorial Day Computer & Laptop Deals
- HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 (4GB RAM, 32GB SSD) — $319, was $399
- Asus Q406DA (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $600, was $700
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $699, was $959
- Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $949, was $1000
- HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1000, was $1250
Best Buy Memorial Day Gaming Deals
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) — $10, was $20
- Far Cry 4 (PS4) — $10, was $20
- — <strong>$10</strong>, was $20 — $10, was $20
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) — $15, was $50
- Just Dance 2020 (Nintendo Switch) — $20, was $40
Best Buy Memorial Day Earbud & Headphone Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $140, was $160
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $180, was $200
- Beats Studio 3 — $200, was $350
- Beats Solo Pro — $250, was $300
- Sony WH-1000XM3 — $280, was $350
Best Buy Memorial Day Home Theater Deals
- Insignia 2.0 Soundbar — $50, was $80
- TCL Alto 7 2.0 Soundbar — $80, was $100
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker — $120, was $200
- Samsung 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $350, was $400
- Bose Soundbar 700 — $700, was $800
Best Buy Memorial Day Major Kitchen Appliance Deals
- LG PrintProof Microwave — $200, was $260
- Samsung 24″ Front Control Dishwasher — $450, was $585
- Samsung Activewash Top-Loading Washer — $650, was $990
- Samsung Electric Dryer — $650, was $900
- Samsung French Door Refrigerator — $1150, was $1650
Best Buy Memorial Day Small Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Bella Pro Series Air Fryer (3.5qt) — $50, was $60
- Bella High Power Juicer — $50, was $70
- Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker — $90, was $120
- Ninja Professional Blender — $100, was $140
- Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker (6.5qt) — $180, was $330
Best Buy Memorial Day Smart Home Deals
- Google Nest Mini — $40, was $50
- Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera — $85, was $100
- Ring Spotlight Cam — $170, was $200
- Ring Floodlight Cam — $200, was $250
- Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security System — $400, was $450
Best Buy Memorial Day Smartwatch Deals
- Garmin Forerunner 45S — $150, was $200
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429
- Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire — $700, was $850
Best Buy Memorial Day Tablet Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) — $200, was $230
- Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)— $250, was $330
- Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB, Wi-Fi) — $330, was $430
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 — $550, was $650
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $699, was $959
Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals
- 50-inch Hisense H6500F 4K TV — $280, was $300
- 55-inch Sharp LBU711U 4K TV — $330, was $350
- 58-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $380, was $430
- 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500
- 70-inch LG UM7370PUA 4K TV — $700, was $850
Not a fan of Best Buy? There are plenty of other Memorial Day sales happening right this very second.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- These are the best cheap Apple deals for May 2020
- iPad 10.2, Microsoft Surface Go, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for Memorial Day
- The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020
- The best laptop deals for May 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo, Apple, and more
- Best Memorial Day Sales 2020: The deals are rolling in