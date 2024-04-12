 Skip to main content
LG soundbars are ridiculously cheap at Best Buy today

Grabbing a soundbar deal is the simplest way of upgrading your home theater setup’s audio output, and if you’re thinking about it, you may want to check out the LG soundbars that are on sale from Best Buy. The LG S65Q 3.1-channel soundbar is down to just $200 from $350 following a $150 discount, while the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar is discounted to $412 from $800 for savings of $388. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these offers expire, so if you’re no longer satisfied with the sounds in your living room, you should hurry with your purchase because these bargains on soundbars may be gone by tomorrow.

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in the name of the LG S65Q 3.1-channel soundbar. The “3” means it offers three channels, namely the standard left and right channel, plus a center channel that makes spoke dialogue clearer. The “1” refers to the presence of a subwoofer, which is a wireless subwoofer in this case so that’s one less cable to deal with. The soundbar also supports DTS Virtual: X for immersive sound, and Bluetooth connectivity that will let you play audio from your phone or tablet. The LG S65Q 3.1-channel soundbar may be relatively cheap, but it will surely elevate your home theater setup.

Compared with the LG S65Q 3.1-channel soundbar, the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar offers a much better audio experience. Its five channels include two channels for surround sound speakers, and it also comes with a wireless subwoofer. The “3” in its name, meanwhile, means it has three upward-firing channels that enable Dolby Atmos surround sound. The soundbar also supports DTS Virtual: X and Bluetooth connections, as well as AI Room Calibration Pro that uses spatial awareness technology to make adjustments to its output depending on the environment. The LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as streaming through Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s Airplay. It’s not cheap, but it’s a worthwhile investment to make you feel like you’re in the theaters while you’re watching movies in your living room.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
