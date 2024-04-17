 Skip to main content
Soundbar sale: Save on Samsung, Sony, Bose, and more, from $42

TCL Alto wireless soundbar and subwoofer deal walmart
TCL

Best Buy has a huge sale on soundbars with models available from just $42. For anyone looking for an inexpensive upgrade to their audio setup, these soundbar deals are the ones to consider. Over 60 soundbars are in the sale so we’ve picked out a few of our favorite deals to help you narrow things down. If you want to see the sale for yourself, simply tap the button below to take a look.

What to shop for in the soundbar sale

For the cheapest soundbar around, check out the which is down to $42 from $50. It was already cheap but $42 is pretty much impulse buy territory. It’s a basic soundbar but it has options including Bluetooth for wirelessly streaming your content, while you can also use the optical in port to connect it, while there’s also an aux-in port too. It also comes with a wall mounting kit and has a remote too.

Alternatively, how about the which is down to $130 from $150? It has adaptive sound controls so it can identify what’s playing and automatically adjust the sound to what you need most. Its wireless subwoofer pumps out 200 watts of power, while it has various inputs including Bluetooth and optical. There’s also DTS Virtual:X support so you can enjoy a more immersive experience.

If you can stretch further for one of the best soundbars, check out the . It usually costs $600 but it’s reduced to $450 right now. It has adaptive sound along with powerful Dolby Atmos audio to immerse you in the experience. It also has a dedicated Game Mode Pro which provides a more immersive experience when gaming, while you can use Q-Symphony with your supported Samsung TV so the audio from your soundbar works alongside your TV perfectly. It’s also possible to connect two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth and you can enjoy finely tuned audio via Samsung Acoustic Beam.

Go all in and you can get the for $1,800 instead of $2,000. It offers 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four up-firing channels. It has wireless Dolby Atmos along with Spacefit Sound Pro which ensures the soundbar calibrates to your space accordingly. Adaptive sound, an active voice amplifier, and dedicated Game Mode Pro complete the high-end soundbar’s key feature list.

We’ve picked out a few of our favorite soundbar deals that are running at Best Buy, but there are many to check out encompassing different price ranges. Take a look for yourself by clicking the link below and you’re sure to find a good fit for your situation.

