Crutchfield is having a huge sale on Onkyo home theater receivers

Aaron Mamiit
By
Onkyo TX-NR5100 on a shelf.
Onkyo

Onkyo is one of the most popular brands of home theater receivers, and if you’ve always wanted to buy one, some models are currently on sale with huge discounts from Crutchfield. You can get savings of up to $580 with every purchase, but you need to hurry in deciding what to buy because these bargains may disappear at any moment. Feel free to browse through Crutchfield’s Onkyo home theater receivers sale yourself, just as long as you act fast.

What to buy in Crutchfield’s Onkyo home theater receivers sale

The most affordable option in Crutchfield’s Onkyo home theater receivers sale is the Onkyo TX-SR3100, which is from $399 for savings of $50. It’s a 5.2-channel home theater receiver with Bluetooth and support for Dolby Atmos. You can also get the Onkyo TX-NR5100, a 7.2-channel home theater receiver with Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, for instead of $599 following a $100 discount. It’s the best mid-range AV model in our roundup of the best AV receivers because it comes with good features for its price, so it’s an even better purchase now that you can get it for cheaper than usual.

The most powerful model in Crutchfield’s ongoing sale is the Onkyo TX-RZ50, which is instead of $1,599 for a $580 discount. In addition to support for Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, this 9.2-channel home theater receiver offers DTS: X, IMAX Enhanced, and THX Certified Select for theater-level audio. It can play high-resolution digital music files through a USB device or a networked computer, and it enables multi-room audio so you can pump high-quality audio throughout your whole home..

If soundbar deals aren’t enough for your audio/video needs, then you may want to shop the offers in Crutchfield’s Onkyo home theater receivers sale. You can get discounts of as much as $580 from the sale, but the savings will probably only be available for a limited time. You won’t regret buying one of Onkyo’s home theater receivers, especially if you can get one for cheaper than usual, but you need to hurry in completing your transaction to make sure that you don’t miss this chance.

