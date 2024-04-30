 Skip to main content
Need a cheap, small TV? This 32-inch TV is only $88

An onn 32-inch class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV in a sparsely furnished room with orange walls.
If you simply need the cheapest TV possible, check out the TV deals at Walmart at the moment. Currently, you can buy an Onn. 32-inch HD TV for just $88. It usually costs $98 so you’re only saving $10, but $88 is incredibly cheap for any TV. If you just need a TV for your child’s bedroom, a kitchen, or somewhere else where the basics are just fine, this is the TV for you. Here’s what else to expect.

Why you should buy the Onn. 32-inch HD TV

For $88, you won’t be getting one of the best TVs but that doesn’t mean the Onn. 32-inch HD TV should be overlooked. As the name suggests, it has a 32-inch 720p HD picture. While many of us have moved onto 4K TVs, there’s still a place for HD with a 720p resolution just fine for older consoles or even recent inclusions like the Nintendo Switch, as well as for watching DVDs. That’s why we think the Onn. 32-inch HD TV is a good option for entertaining the kids.

It also doesn’t need much adding to it as it has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels. Each is conveniently presented with your own customizable home screen making it easy to find what you’re looking for. It’s also smart home ready as it works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Adding to the convenience that comes with the Onn. 32-inch HD TV, it’s VESA mount compatible for 200 x 100 mm mounts so you can easily wall mount it rather than place it on a surface. It has three HDMI ports so you can easily hook up your games consoles or other devices. Thanks to its smart functionality, you may not need to do this as much as you anticipated but it’s nice to know the option is there. While you’re not buying a TV from one of the best TV brands, the Onn. 32-inch HD TV is still highly functional and just right for something budget friendly.

Usually costing $98, the Onn. 32-inch HD TV is even cheaper than before, dropping to $88 at Walmart. It’s the perfect bargain for anyone who needs to entertain the kids or add a cheap TV to their kitchen. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

