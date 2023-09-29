Apple’s lineup of headphones has grown substantially over the years, to the point where there’s now a lot to choose from — but the AirPods Pro are the ultimate option when it comes to Apple’s in-ear headphones. The newest AirPods Pro rank amongst the best wireless earbuds, and because of the high demand of Apple’s products, they don’t often see a discount. We have managed to track down some AirPods Pro deals, however, with a couple different models making for some great savings right now. Whether you want the newest AirPods Pro 2 or are comfortable saving even more with the original Apple AirPods Pro, these are the best AirPods Pro deals out there.

Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished) — $146, was $220

While there’s a newer model of AirPods Pro available, the first generation Apple AirPods Pro can still hold their own against some of the best wireless earbuds. Made for a slightly more premium user than something like the Apple AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro have higher end features, including active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, which allows you to hear and interact with the world around you while you have the headphones on. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking is another impressive feature. This makes watching movies and other content a truly immersive experience. This refurbished model of the Apple AirPods Pro comes with free 30-day returns and a 1-year warranty.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Refurbished) — $182, was $249

These refurbished Apple AirPods 2 headphones have everything you may love about a brand new pair, including things like Spatial Audio and noise cancelation. You’ll be getting a set of earbuds that rank among the best noise-canceling earbuds just as you would if you were buying new, and ultimate compatibility with Apple’s software ecosystem comes with them as well. They can easily and automatically switch between Apple devices, making them a great option if you utilize a suite of Apple products. They are, however, compatible with any Bluetooth device, and sound great no matter what their source audio may be. You can purchase these refurbished Apple AirPods 2 confidently, as they come with a 30-day return window a 1-year warranty.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $199, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and while Apple just released the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connectivity, there’s no reason to hold back on this deal unless the charging case’s connection port is important to you. These headphones have Apple’s H2 chip, which brings advanced audio performance to all your favorite content. Spatial Audio surrounds tracks the position of your head to create an immersive experience, and you can even control things like volume and music playback with touch controls on each of the AirPods Pro headphones. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro also come with a lightning port charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and they are compatible with a MagSafe charger as well.

Should you buy the AirPods Pro?

If you’re looking for premium audio quality packed into an in-ear set of headphones, the Apple AirPods Pro are difficult to say no to. When it comes to price, they tend to cost a little bit more than you’ll find amongst headphones by other brands, but that’s standard operating procedure when it comes to Apple. Still, they compare favorable to options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and with the deals mentioned above you can actually land a set of AirPods Pro for less than many competing earbuds.

With features like Spatial Audio and some of the best noise-canceling capabilities in a set of earbuds, the AirPods Pro should be a no-brainer if you have the budget. They’re also a no-brainer if you prefer Apple products, or if you have a bunch of Apple devices you use regularly. And while they are an obvious choice for Apple users, the AirPods Pro will also make a nice addition to any smartphone, tablet, or computer setup. But there are some AirPods deals happening on other models too, from $99.

