Samsung Galaxy Buds deals: Save on Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live

Bruce Brown
By

If you’re looking at headphone deals for wireless earbuds but you’re not impressed with the offers for Apple’s AirPods, you may want to check out the discounts involving the Samsung Galaxy Buds. There are several models available for Samsung’s wireless earbuds, so to help you figure out what to purchase, we’ve gathered the top Samsung Galaxy Buds deals that are available right now. We’re not sure how long these offers will remain online though, so you better hurry with your decision on which one to buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $66, was $140

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, worn in an ear.
Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

The most interesting feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is its non-traditional design for wireless earbuds — instead of sitting inside your ear canal with silicon eartips, they rest outside the canal and against the inside of your concha. They will take some getting used to, but once you do, you’ll be enjoying wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, and a battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and a total of up to 29 hours with their charging case, if ANC and the Bixby wake word are turned off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $71, was $140

Olive Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are more traditional wireless earbuds compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, with a comfortable design that lets you listen to your favorite playlists without any strain on your ears. They also offer active noise cancellation, alongside an Ambient Sound mode that will let you listen only to the sounds of your environment that you want to hear without having to take them out of your ears. With ANC deactivated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and up to 29 hours with the juice from their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $114, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer studio-quality sound so that you can further appreciate your favorite music, and enhanced 360-degree audio for an improved surround sound experience. The wireless earbuds feature intelligent active noise cancellation that can block even the loudest sounds from your surroundings, and an intelligent conversation mode that turns off ANC, reduces the volume, and places them in Ambient Mode when it detects that you’re talking to someone. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also water-resistant, and they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 18 hours with their case with ANC turned on.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus — $137, was $150

Riley Young/Digital Trends

The main selling point of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are their extra-long battery life, as they can last up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 22 hours with their charging case. Just 3 minutes of charging replenish 1 hour of usage, so they’ll always be ready for your commute or workout. They don’t offer active noise cancellation, but with the correct size of their earbud tips, the perfect fit will somewhat reduce the impact of external noise.

