Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are $90 cheaper for the next 12 hours

Wireless earbuds are everywhere you look these days, and no one pair is created equal. When looking for the best earbuds promos and headphone deals, we keep a keen eye on both price and performance. And to that end, we came across the kind of earbuds markdown that is too good to pass up:

Right now, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Best Buy for the reduced price of $140. Normally, these in-ears actually cost $230. This item is actually a part of Best Buy’s 48-hour sale, which ends at 11:59pm tonight!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Available in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple, the Galaxy Buds 2 deliver the kind of premium audio experience we’d expect from a pair of $230 noise-canceling earbuds. They use the Bluetooth 5.3 wireless protocol and have support for SBC, AAC, and Samsung’s premium Seamless codec (must have a compatible Samsung device for the latter). The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also supports 360 Audio if you’re into full three-dimensional listening.

Overall sound quality and noise-canceling go hand in hand, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver big in both ways. You’ll be treated to bold and detailed sound, with a lot of low-end presence and exceptional mids and treble performance, too. These earbuds use an advanced ANC system that puts these in-ears in competition with competitive premium buds from Sony, Bose, and Apple. We’re also glad to learn that these Galaxy buds are IPX7-certified, which means they’re essentially waterproof (just don’t go throwing them in a swimming pool).

Other noteworthy features include up to six hours of battery life and support for many Samsung Galaxy AI capabilities. This discount ends tonight, so check out the deal as soon as possible. Save $90 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you purchase through Best Buy before September 7, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Best Buy deals we found today!

Would you prefer a pair from a competitor brand? We’ve got lists of Bose deals and AirPods deals, too.