Google Pixel Buds and Sony LinkBuds are both on sale at Best Buy

If you’re stumped for what great gift to leave in your loved one’s stocking this Christmas, a surefire smile-maker is a pair of wireless earbuds. And while you’ll be able to score a set from just about every audio company known to man, we found two great deals for Google and Sony in-ears:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, you’ll only pay $200. The second offer is for the Sony LinkBuds Fit, which are marked down to $180.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 — $199, $229 13% off

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Our audio expert, Simon Cohen, had the following to say about the Pixel Buds Pro 2: “You’ll be surprised how much of an upgrade gets packed into a smaller package.”

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google’s latest flagship in-ears, and they sound utterly fantastic. The onboard Tensor chip uses Google AI to hone in on the frequencies you want to hear while cancelling out environmental noises via advanced ANC technology. You’ll get up to 30 hours of playback (with a fully charged case), a light and comfortable fit, and seamless audio switching between all your Google Pixel devices.

Sony LinkBuds Fit — $200 $180 10% off

LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Speaker.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Our resident earbud expert Simon Cohen had this to say about the LinkBuds Fit: “The LinkBuds Fit are Sony’s most comfortable earbuds yet.”

The main idea behind the LinkBuds Fit is comfortable earbuds you’ll be able to wear for long periods of time. We loved how well they fit when we reviewed them, but we were also taken by the superb sound quality and excellent transparency mode. As the latter might indicate, these are ANC earbuds as well, so you’ll be able to cancel out sounds you don’t want to hear.

We’re not sure how long these markdowns are going to stick around, but we’ve been seeing a lot of earbud promos and headphone deals over the last few weeks, which means more folks are going to be shopping. That said, today could be the best day to save up to $30 on an awesome pair of ANC buds. You may also want to check out our roundups of the best Google Pixel deals, and best true wireless earbuds deals for even more savings.

