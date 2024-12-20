We called the WF-1000XM5 “Sony’s best buds,” and now they’re $100 cheaper

Christmas 2024 is only six days away, and the big markdowns on top consumer tech items continue to roll in. We’ve seen discounts on everything from coffee makers to QLED TVs, but one category that’s been seeing a lot of sales is wireless earbuds. And wouldn’t you know it, just earlier today, we came across this fantastic offer for one of the best sets of buds money can buy:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds through Amazon or Best Buy or directly through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $200. At full price, these earbuds sell for $300. We tested the Sony XM5 buds when they first released, and reviewer Simon Cohen had this to say: “Smaller, sleeker, and with awesome sound, the XM5 are Sony’s best buds.”

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony joins the ranks of Bose, Apple, and Sennheiser as one of the top wireless earbud makers of 2024. We gave the XM5 buds 4 out of 5 stars in our review and praised everything from how well they fit to how incredible the sound quality is. Speaking of which, the XM5s deliver warm, bass-forward audio out of the box, but you’ll be able to download the Sony Sound Connect app (for iOS and Android devices) to select from a range of EQ presets or to create your own sound profile.

The XM5s support the SBC and AAC codecs, but they also support Sony’s LDAC format, making them a great pair of TWS earbuds for hi-res listening! You’ll also get to experience some of the best ANC performance of any buds out there, along with Sony’s handy Speak-to-Chat feature, which automatically pauses media and turns on transparency when you start talking.

It’s hard to say how long this Sony markdown is going to stick around, but here’s hoping it’s at least through the holidays! If you don’t want to miss the savings, we recommend purchasing ASAP. Take $100 off the Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds when you order through Amazon, Best Buy, or Sony. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals, the best Sony TV deals, and best headphone deals for even more discounts!