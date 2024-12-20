 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We called the WF-1000XM5 “Sony’s best buds,” and now they’re $100 cheaper

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Sony WF-1000XM5 two earbuds sitting in front of charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Christmas 2024 is only six days away, and the big markdowns on top consumer tech items continue to roll in. We’ve seen discounts on everything from coffee makers to QLED TVs, but one category that’s been seeing a lot of sales is wireless earbuds. And wouldn’t you know it, just earlier today, we came across this fantastic offer for one of the best sets of buds money can buy:

Right now, when you purchase the Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds through Amazon or Best Buy or directly through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $200. At full price, these earbuds sell for $300. We tested the Sony XM5 buds when they first released, and reviewer Simon Cohen had this to say: “Smaller, sleeker, and with awesome sound, the XM5 are Sony’s best buds.”

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony joins the ranks of Bose, Apple, and Sennheiser as one of the top wireless earbud makers of 2024. We gave the XM5 buds 4 out of 5 stars in our review and praised everything from how well they fit to how incredible the sound quality is. Speaking of which, the XM5s deliver warm, bass-forward audio out of the box, but you’ll be able to download the Sony Sound Connect app (for iOS and Android devices) to select from a range of EQ presets or to create your own sound profile.

Related

The XM5s support the SBC and AAC codecs, but they also support Sony’s LDAC format, making them a great pair of TWS earbuds for hi-res listening! You’ll also get to experience some of the best ANC performance of any buds out there, along with Sony’s handy Speak-to-Chat feature, which automatically pauses media and turns on transparency when you start talking.

It’s hard to say how long this Sony markdown is going to stick around, but here’s hoping it’s at least through the holidays! If you don’t want to miss the savings, we recommend purchasing ASAP. Take $100 off the Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds when you order through Amazon, Best Buy, or Sony. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals, the best Sony TV deals, and best headphone deals for even more discounts!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The best overall headphones of 2024 just got a $70 price cut at Target
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on a wall hook.

Do headphone deals get better than being able to buy the ultimate headphones for less? Right now, you have that opportunity with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which have been reduced by $70 at Target. That means instead of spending $400, they’re down to $330 which is a fantastic price for headphones that will be your reliable companion for a long time to come. These headphones topped our list of the best headphones of 2024. Here’s all you need to know about them before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Our reviewer utterly adored the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Personally, I own the Sony WH-1000XM4, and the idea of headphones that improve on that formula feels pretty exciting to me. With the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, you gain exceptional sound quality and plenty of control over it. That’s thanks to the Sony Headphones app which gives you full manual control over the equalizer along with a choice of useful presets too.

Read more
The best headphones for 2024 have a $100 discount today
The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.

When people talk about the best headphones, there's a fairly large chance they're talking about Sony's WH-1000XM5 and have been doing so for a couple of years at this point. These long-enduring headphones, still perceived as being at the top of the game, are ripe for good discounts. Take this deal on the WH-1000XM5, going on amid the Best Buy Tech Fest, which puts the headphones down to $300 from $400. If you can manage to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 before the deal ends (Tech Fest ends on August 25, but there's no word if this deal will end at the same time) you'll save $100. All you need to do is tap the button below. However, if you want more info keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony's WH-1000XM5 have topped our list of the best headphones overall, and the XM4 model did before them. They're just that good. Truth be told, they're powering this very article, with their powerful ANC kicking in between tracks to block out the fan no more than two feet from me. And while, nowadays, they've hit a "mere" second place on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, there comes a point where the need to improve is like splitting hairs. ANC aside, the WH-1000XM5 make navigating the world easy and customizable to your whims. Where I do a quick double-tap and palm-on to the right earcup to pause and engage with the world, you may enjoy an automatic aware mode on speech or variable noise-cancellation levels as you walk.

Read more
Sonos Sub Mini vs. Sonos Sub 4: Which boom should you buy?
The Sonos Sub 4 and Arc Ultra in white.

If you're in the market for a subwoofer for your Sonos audio setup, Sonos offers two options: the Sonos Sub Mini and the Sonos Sub 4. While they share similarities, they are designed for different purposes, and we've spent a ton of time with both so we can help you decide which to buy.

The Sonos Sub Mini is a compact subwoofer designed to enhance the low-end frequencies of your Sonos sound system. It features two force-canceling woofers that deliver deep, dynamic bass without unwanted distortion or rattling. The Sub Mini is designed to pair with smaller Sonos speakers like the Beam, Ray, One, or One SL, significantly boosting their bass performance for a more immersive listening experience.

Read more