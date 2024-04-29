 Skip to main content
These Sennheiser true wireless earbuds are 57% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 inside their charging case.
For those who are looking for true wireless earbuds deals, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds for only $120 from Amazon’s Woot, following a 57% discount on their original price of $280. That’s $160 in savings, but there’s not much time left for this bargain. It’s highly recommended that you don’t wait until the last minute before pushing through with your purchase though, as there’s also a chance that stocks of the true wireless earbuds are already gone by then — buy them now.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds are filled to the brim with features, starting with the TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive that enable superior sound for listening to your favorite playlists and watching streaming shows. So that you can focus on your music, the wireless earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation, as well as Transparency Mode that you can activate when you want to listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears. Their noise-cancelling microphones will also make sure that you’ll be heard loud and clear during phone calls.

There are three pairs of silicone ear adapters and fins that come with the Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds so that you can select the best fit for you, and they also offer IPX4 splash resistance so they won’t be damaged by rain or sweat. The wireless earbuds can last up to seven hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 28 hours if you include their charging case.

Made by one of the most trusted brands in the audio industry, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds are an excellent pair of listening devices for daily use. If you’re interested, they’re currently on sale at $160 off from Amazon’s Woot, which brings their price down to just $120 from their sticker price of $280. Time is running out on the 57% discount though, so you’re going to have to to hurry with your purchase of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds if you want to get them for much cheaper than usual.

