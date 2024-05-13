 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

OLED TVs are heavily discounted — up to $5,000 off LG, Samsung and more

By
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

If you’ve been thinking about buying an OLED TV, now’s a great time to finally make the purchase because of the massive discounts being offered in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale. OLED TVs are excellent additions to any home theater setup because of their ability to create perfect black levels, as well as their wide viewing angles and ultra-thin construction. LG, Sony, and Samsung are highlighted in the OLED TV deals that you can currently get from Best Buy, but you need to hurry in deciding which to purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the potential savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale

LG C3 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The most affordable options in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale is the smallest size of the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, which is our top pick among the best OLED TVs. The 42-inch model is from $1,000 for savings of $100, while the 48-inch model is after a $100 discount on its original price of $1,100. You can also get the OLED TV’s 65-inch model for , also for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $1,700, and the 83-inch model for a at $1,000 off its original price of $4,300.

There are lots of other incredible choices in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale, including the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV that’s following a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,600 and the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV that’s from $1,700 for savings of $100. However, if you want the best possible cinematic experience and money’s no object, you can go for the offer in the sale with the largest discount at $5,000 — the 97-inch LG M3 Series OLED 4K TV instead of $30,000.

Related

There are a lot of options in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale across a wide price range, so there’s surely something for you among all of the retailer’s offers. You have to be quick with your decision on the OLED TV to purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before these bargains expire. Whether you’re going with one of our recommendations above or you’re planning to go through all of the deals yourself, act fast so that you’ll be able to pocket the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Bose, Sony, and more: 131 headphone prices slashed, from $8
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Best Buy has a huge sale on headphones right now meaning if you’re looking for great headphone deals, this is the retailer you need to check out. Discounts mean that you can buy earbuds from just $8 but there are also deep discounts on high-end options too. Keen to learn more? Of course you are! We’ve picked out some of our favorites but you can also tap the button below to see the sale for yourself. With hundreds of options, you don’t want to miss out.

What to shop for in the Best Buy headphones sale
For some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, check out the which are down to $180 right now. Usually costing $250, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are exceptional. They offer a custom-built driver for low distortion, crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass. Adaptive audio dynamically blends Transparency mode with ANC so you get the best listening experience without any disruption. Features like personalized spatial audio and personalized volume further help matters.

Read more
The best headphones of 2024 have a $50 discount today
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

If you're planning to buy new headphones, we can't recommended the Sony WH-1000XM5 enough, especially now that they're available from Best Buy for only $350. The $50 in savings on their original price of $400 may not look like much, but you shouldn't pass up a chance to take advantage of any discount on what we deemed the "best headphones, period." Stock for this sale may be sold out as soon as tomorrow, so if you're interested, you should complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 reign over our roundup of the best headphones for a long list of reasons, beginning with the excellent sound that they provide so that you can better enjoy your favorite playlists. The wireless headphones also come with best-in-class active noise cancellation, for times when you want to block the sounds around you so that you can focus on what you're watching, and a battery that can last up to 30 hours from a single charge. The Sony WH-1000XM5 support Bluetooth multipoint connections so you can pair them with more than one device at a time, and they offer hands-free access to your preferred voice assistant.

Read more
Skullcandy’s bass-heavy Crusher Evo headphones are $100 off
Skullcandy Crusher Evo

Not all headphone deals out there will meet the needs of bass lovers. If you're one of them, our recommendation is the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones, especially since they're on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount that halves their price from $200 to only $100. We're not sure how much time remains for you to be able to get these bass-heavy headphones at 50% off though, so if you want to make sure that you get the savings, you're going to have to complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones
The Skullcandy Crusher Evo features the brand's Adjustable Sensory Bass technology, which adds a secondary dedicated bass driver in each earcup for powerful bass. The wireless headphones also offer a custom EQ feature that will let you make all the adjustments that you want in search of the perfect sound. They also come with physical buttons for functions such as increasing or decreasing volume, skipping tracks, answering and ending calls, and accessing voice assistants through your paired smartphone. There's also a Sensory Bass slider so you can easily adjust from no bass to extreme bass.

Read more