OLED TVs are heavily discounted — up to $5,000 off LG, Samsung and more

If you’ve been thinking about buying an OLED TV, now’s a great time to finally make the purchase because of the massive discounts being offered in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale. OLED TVs are excellent additions to any home theater setup because of their ability to create perfect black levels, as well as their wide viewing angles and ultra-thin construction. LG, Sony, and Samsung are highlighted in the OLED TV deals that you can currently get from Best Buy, but you need to hurry in deciding which to purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the potential savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale

The most affordable options in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale is the smallest size of the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, which is our top pick among the best OLED TVs. The 42-inch model is from $1,000 for savings of $100, while the 48-inch model is after a $100 discount on its original price of $1,100. You can also get the OLED TV’s 65-inch model for , also for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $1,700, and the 83-inch model for a at $1,000 off its original price of $4,300.

There are lots of other incredible choices in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale, including the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV that’s following a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,600 and the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV that’s from $1,700 for savings of $100. However, if you want the best possible cinematic experience and money’s no object, you can go for the offer in the sale with the largest discount at $5,000 — the 97-inch LG M3 Series OLED 4K TV instead of $30,000.

There are a lot of options in Best Buy’s OLED TV sale across a wide price range, so there’s surely something for you among all of the retailer’s offers. You have to be quick with your decision on the OLED TV to purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before these bargains expire. Whether you’re going with one of our recommendations above or you’re planning to go through all of the deals yourself, act fast so that you’ll be able to pocket the savings.

Editors' Recommendations