 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $400 on this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV at Best Buy

By
The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

If you want to buy from QLED TV deals but you want to spend less than $1,000, we’ve found an offer from Best Buy that will surely catch your attention. The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV, originally priced at $1,300, is down to only $900 for savings of $400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately. The longer you wait, the higher the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV

The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV is a welcome addition to any living room, as its large screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, with the brand’s Quantum Processor 4K upscaling all content to 4K quality. The QLED TV grants access to all of the popular streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will also allow you to launch a wide variety of apps. The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which brings together various cloud gaming services so that you can play all the top titles even without a console.

There are several reasons why you should go for the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV over an OLED TV. In our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison, the advantages of QLED TVs include incredible brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of display size. The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV also promises a comfortable viewing experience with its EyeComfort Mode that reduces blue light automatically, depending on the time of the day.

Related

Upgrade your home theater setup with the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV, which is currently available from Best Buy with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $1,300 to only $900. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so if you’re interested in this deal, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as you can. You won’t always get the chance to buy the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV for less than $1,000, so stop hesitating and send in your order immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Wow! This 100-inch QLED TV is $2,700 off (yes, you read that right)
The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV placed in a living room environment next to a sofa and wall-mounted.

If you’ve been checking out TV deals for the biggest of TVs to fit into your home, take a look at what Best Buy has on sale right now. Today, you can buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV for $2,300, which is heavily reduced from $5,000. Yup, you got it. We’re talking about a huge $2,700 discount. If you want to buy the biggest TV your living space can fit, this is the TV you need in your life. It even comes with free installation. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands for value and the Hisense 100-inch U76 Series QLED TV certainly demonstrates fantastic value. While it might not be one of the very best TVs around, it’s still packed with great features. It has a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut so you get purer, richer, and more brilliant and accurate colors. Just what you would expect from a QLED TV but with a huge display here.

Read more
Quick! This 70-inch LG TV just had its price slashed to under $500
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.

For a great value TV from a reputable brand, look no further than Walmart. Right now, you can buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV for $498 instead of $648. A huge saving of $150, this is one of the better TV deals around and perfect if you want a large TV for less while still enjoying great picture quality. Here’s what you need to know about the LG 70-inch UQ7070 before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV
LG is one of the best TV brands around and responsible for many of the best TVs. Much of that is thanks to its range of OLED TVs but it also makes excellent 4K TVs too. With the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV, you get the LG a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings which means enhanced picture and sound including an upscaled picture if you’re watching something in HD.

Read more
Samsung’s 55-inch ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor TV is $1,000 off right now
The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace mounted outside.

If you want great outdoor TV deals, Walmart has one of the best around. It has the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV for $2,499 instead of $3,499, setting you up nicely for some quality outdoor viewing. The sizeable $1,000 saving isn’t one that happens too often so if you’re looking to entertain yourself while outside, this is your chance to do so for less. Want to know more about what makes the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV stand out? Keep reading and we’ll explain all.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Outdoor QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and it has a particular penchant for making the best QLED TVs as well as the best outdoor TVs so you’re on to a good thing here.

Read more