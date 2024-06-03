Save $400 on this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV at Best Buy

If you want to buy from QLED TV deals but you want to spend less than $1,000, we’ve found an offer from Best Buy that will surely catch your attention. The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV, originally priced at $1,300, is down to only $900 for savings of $400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately. The longer you wait, the higher the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV

The 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV is a welcome addition to any living room, as its large screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, with the brand’s Quantum Processor 4K upscaling all content to 4K quality. The QLED TV grants access to all of the popular streaming services through Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will also allow you to launch a wide variety of apps. The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV also comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which brings together various cloud gaming services so that you can play all the top titles even without a console.

There are several reasons why you should go for the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV over an OLED TV. In our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison, the advantages of QLED TVs include incredible brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of display size. The Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV also promises a comfortable viewing experience with its EyeComfort Mode that reduces blue light automatically, depending on the time of the day.

Upgrade your home theater setup with the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV, which is currently available from Best Buy with a $400 discount that slashes its price from $1,300 to only $900. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so if you’re interested in this deal, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as you can. You won’t always get the chance to buy the 65-inch Samsung Q70D QLED 4K TV for less than $1,000, so stop hesitating and send in your order immediately.

