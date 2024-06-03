 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just knocked $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

By
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Music lovers should jump at this chance to get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for cheaper than usual from Best Buy. From their original price of $279, they’re currently available for only $199, for savings of $80. A lot of shoppers are probably already taking advantage of this offer for these amazing wireless earbuds, so there’s a real risk that the stock on sale will run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

If you want new wireless earbuds, you simply can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They’re made by the brand that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, which explains their name. They have powerful microphones that detect the sound around you, which allow the wireless earbuds to generated an opposite signal to block them and let you focus on the music that you’re listening to or the videos that you’re watching. Alternatively, you can activate Aware Mode so that you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II come with CustomTune sound calibration technology for the perfect audio, and simple touch controls for functions such as controlling playback, changing the ANC mode, and answering incoming calls. The wireless earbuds also offer an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, so you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged when it suddenly rains or during intense workouts. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will run for up to six hours from a full battery, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include their charging case.

Related

There are loads of true wireless earbuds across the various retailers, but we can’t recommend the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II enough, especially now with Best Buy’s $80 discount for them. Instead of their sticker price of $279, they’ll be yours for $199, but probably not for long. Before stocks run out or the offer expires, you need to complete your transaction for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to make sure that you pocket the savings. Any hesitation on your end may cause you to lose this limited-time opportunity.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Bose’s top noise-canceling headphones are $50 off right now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

There are really only a few headphones that are at the top of the majority consumer market, like the AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM5, and they represent some of the best headphones you can buy. Recently, a new contender entered the ring in the form of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and it's certainly giving the other headphones a run for their money. Not only that, but there's an excellent Memorial Day deal on them that will bring the price down to $379 from the usual $429, so you should certainly consider grabbing them.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra
The "comfort" in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra name isn't just a fancy marketing term, and for those who really value comfort, the QC Ultra certainly delivers, with large plush cups and a gentle clamping force that doesn't feel overwhelming. That's great because the audio performance is excellent, and if you're a fan of Bose, then you'll be happy that the QC Ultra goes back to the older day, so Bose's energetic high-frequencies but with a dollop of more bass performance. Essentially, if you like Bose's audio beautification with how it handles EQ, then you'll likely really enjoy these headphones, especially if you also appreciate the way that Sony handles audio since it's a step in that direction as well.

Read more
Memorial Day sales get you these JBL wireless earbuds for $60
The JBL Tune 235NC on a white background.

Best Buy has fantastic headphone deals for anyone keen to keep costs down. Today you can buy the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds for just $60, which works out as a huge $40 discount on the usual price of $100. 40% off is always worth paying attention to, and if you’re looking for cheap earbuds from a reputable brand, this is a good opportunity to commit. Here’s what else you need to know before you tap that buy button.

Why you should buy the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds
JBL may not be a premium brand but you do see it feature in our look at the best true wireless earbuds if not the best headphones. With the JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds, you get all the core features you could need. That means that there’s JBL pure bass sound with smartly designed 6mm drivers which ensure you can hear every beat.

Read more
Best Memorial Day 8K TV deals: Get up to $2,000 off a high-resolution TV
Samsung QN95C

While most families are already happy with a 4K TV in their living room, you may want to think about investing in an 8K TV if you've got the cash to spare. They tend to be on the expensive side, so you're going to want to take advantage of this year's Memorial Day 8K TV deals. They still won't be cheap after the discounts, but you shouldn't dismiss the savings that you can enjoy. We've gathered the best offers that are already available below, and we've even highlighted our favorite bargain -- all to help you make a quick decision on what to buy, as we're not sure how long these lowered prices will hold for the holiday.
Our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal

For our favorite Memorial Day 8K TV deal, we selected Samsung's offer for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It's also our top choice among the best 8K TVs as it will deliver picture quality that you never thought was possible in your own living room. This is possible through Samsung's Quantum Matrix Pro, which calibrates the TV's mini-LED lighting system every few milliseconds. The TV is also equipped with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale everything you watch to maximize the extremely high resolution of the 65-inch screen.

Read more