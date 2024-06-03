Best Buy just knocked $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Music lovers should jump at this chance to get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for cheaper than usual from Best Buy. From their original price of $279, they’re currently available for only $199, for savings of $80. A lot of shoppers are probably already taking advantage of this offer for these amazing wireless earbuds, so there’s a real risk that the stock on sale will run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

If you want new wireless earbuds, you simply can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They’re made by the brand that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, which explains their name. They have powerful microphones that detect the sound around you, which allow the wireless earbuds to generated an opposite signal to block them and let you focus on the music that you’re listening to or the videos that you’re watching. Alternatively, you can activate Aware Mode so that you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II come with CustomTune sound calibration technology for the perfect audio, and simple touch controls for functions such as controlling playback, changing the ANC mode, and answering incoming calls. The wireless earbuds also offer an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, so you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged when it suddenly rains or during intense workouts. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will run for up to six hours from a full battery, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include their charging case.

There are loads of true wireless earbuds across the various retailers, but we can’t recommend the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II enough, especially now with Best Buy’s $80 discount for them. Instead of their sticker price of $279, they’ll be yours for $199, but probably not for long. Before stocks run out or the offer expires, you need to complete your transaction for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to make sure that you pocket the savings. Any hesitation on your end may cause you to lose this limited-time opportunity.

Editors' Recommendations