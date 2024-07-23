 Skip to main content
The LG C4 OLED TV has a $900 discount in Best Buy’s Summer Sale

The LG C4 OLED TV was just released earlier this year, but this excellent screen is already available with a discount from at Best Buy. The 65-inch model, which is originally priced at $2,700, is offered with a $900 discount that pulls its price all the way down to $1,800. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but that’s a steal for TV deals of this size and caliber. The event ends in a few days, but you’re going to want to complete your purchase as soon as you can because only limited quantities of the OLED TV are up for sale.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV

The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the latest models from one of the best TV brands known for its OLED technology. The TV’s organic light-emitting diodes eliminate the need for a backlight as they each generate their own light, enabling one of the most important advantages of OLED TVs — the capability to create perfect black levels when the OLED pixels are turned off. The LG C4 OLED TV combines this with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room, and the webOS 24 platform for access to streaming shows and movies.

There are plenty of advantages to having an OLED TV over a QLED TV, as we discuss in our OLED versus QLED comparison. In addition to perfect black levels, OLED TVs offer superior response time and wider viewing angles, and they consume less power while providing better eye comfort.

In one of the most attractive OLED TV deals that we’ve found in recent memory, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV to $1,800 from $2,700, for huge savings of $900 in the retailer’s The Great Summer Sale. The event will only run for a few more days, but we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction immediately because waiting for the last minute opens you up to the risk of the TV selling out. If you want the 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual, you have to buy it now.

