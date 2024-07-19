 Skip to main content
The best Prime Day soundbar deal sold out — buy this instead

The LG S90QY soundbar in the living room.
LG

The best soundbar deal that we found during Prime Day sold out quickly, so if you weren’t able to make a purchase, it’s time to pivot to another amazing offer. This one is from Best Buy, which has slashed the price of the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar to only $500. That’s a $300 discount on its original price of $800, and we’re not sure how long it’s going to stay up. The savings may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you don’t want to lose another opportunity, you should complete the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar

To understand the benefits of buying the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar, you should understand what the numbers mean in its name. As you can read in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the “5” means there are five channels — the standard left and right channel, a center channel that makes dialog clearer, and a pair of surround sound speakers. The “1” means that the soundbar comes with its own subwoofer, and the “3” means it supports Dolby Atmos with three dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to create a surround sound experience.

The LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar promises impressive sound quality, and it will work with your preferred digital assistant between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The soundbar can connect to your TV or any other device that needs an audio boost through an HDMI cable or Bluetooth, and you can also stream music from your mobile devices using Google’s Chromecast or Apple’s AirPlay 2. The LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar also features AI Room Calibration Pro, which uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room’s characteristics and to make any necessary adjustments.

With Prime Day deals over, those who are still on the hunt for soundbar deals should set their sights on the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar. It’s available from Best Buy at $300 off, which brings its price down to just $500 from $800 originally. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to pocket the savings, as the offer may expire at any time. Add the LG S90QY 5.1.3-channel soundbar to your cart and finish the checkout process as fast as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
