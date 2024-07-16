 Skip to main content
Amazon tried to hide its best Prime Day soundbar deal, but I found it anyway

Sony HT-A5000 built-in display.
Every Prime Day, I get asked, “what’s the best deal on <insert product here>.” And because Amazon and other retailers don’t exactly send me a secret email with their deepest discounts, I end up doing what you probably do — searching these sites for products that I’ve wanted to buy but couldn’t afford at regular prices. This year, that search started with soundbars, and the deal I found was so good, Amazon wouldn’t even reveal the discount until I added the product to my cart.

I won’t keep you in suspense any longer. It’s the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, a TV speaker system that normally sells for $1,000. For Prime Day 2024, it’s almost half-price — just $565 — which makes it easily one of the best (if not the best) soundbar deal I’ve found so far.

A quick recap on the superb HT-A5000: It might not be the most recent model (Sony just released the new Bravia 8 soundbar that replaces the HT-A5000), but that doesn’t change the fact that the A5000 is still a superb speaker and one of the best all-in-one soundbars you can buy.

It has a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-compatible driver and processing configuration, a powerful built-in subwoofer, dedicated up-firing drivers for height effects, DTS:X compatibility, an HDMI 2.1 input with 8K, 4K @ 120Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision passthrough, support for both wired and wireless hi-res audio (thanks to Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec), plus expandability with optional wireless surrounds and subwoofers.

The A5000 is also supremely well connected, with Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay, Google Cast (formerly Chromecast built-in), and Spotify Connect, giving you unlimited ways of streaming your favorite music, whether you’re on iOS or Android.

When I reviewed the A5000 at its regular price, I had no hesitation in giving it our Editor’s Choice award. Now that it’s almost 50% off, I’m not sure what else to say other than grab this deal while you can. With inventory strictly limited now that the new Bravia bars are the current models, I doubt the A5000 will last long (at any price).

