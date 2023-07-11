These are the very best Prime Day soundbar deals we’ve found

Prime Day deals have taken center stage, and we feel some savings for your home theater should as well. Whether you’ve been scouring the best Prime Day TV deals or already have a way to watch your favorite movies, sports, and streaming content, the experience isn’t quite complete without a good soundbar. All of the best soundbars add a deeper dimension to your home theater experience, and today you can save big on a lot of options that may be right for your setup. We’ve tracked down the best soundbar deals you can find this Prime Day, so read onward for more details.

Our favorite Prime Day soundbar deal

Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar — $300, was $330

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar is one of the most versatile soundbars you’ll find. It sits at a price point that makes it affordable to just about anyone, yet it provides an audio experience that’s almost certain to be an upgrade for most TV viewers. It’s able to produce immersive, cinematic 3D surround sound that’s powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, two premium audio technologies your TV alone likely won’t have. This soundbar has potential to be an audio upgrade even for the best TVs.

This soundbar also comes with speakers and a subwoofer to complete the surround sound experience. The soundbar itself has nine high performance speakers.This allows the soundbar to provide pristine clarity and rich sound for all of your favorite movies, music, sporting events, and games. The separate tweeters chip in to create an immersive audio experience, and the subwoofer provides deep bass to your home theater and adds another dimension to everything you watch.

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar setup is one of the best value plays available for your home theater. Features like dual stereo mode, front surround mode, and DTS TruVolume HD will give you all sorts of things to play with. The system is capable of reaching 100 decibels in volume, so you’ll never miss a moment. You can even stream music wirelessly from your phone or other Bluetooth device, and voice assistant compatibility gives you control with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

More Prime Day soundbar deals we love

