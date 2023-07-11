 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These are the very best Prime Day soundbar deals we’ve found

Albert Bassili
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Prime Day deals have taken center stage, and we feel some savings for your home theater should as well. Whether you’ve been scouring the best Prime Day TV deals or already have a way to watch your favorite movies, sports, and streaming content, the experience isn’t quite complete without a good soundbar. All of the best soundbars add a deeper dimension to your home theater experience, and today you can save big on a lot of options that may be right for your setup. We’ve tracked down the best soundbar deals you can find this Prime Day, so read onward for more details.

Our favorite Prime Day soundbar deal

Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar — $300, was $330

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar with included wireless subwoofer against a white background.

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar is one of the most versatile soundbars you’ll find. It sits at a price point that makes it affordable to just about anyone, yet it provides an audio experience that’s almost certain to be an upgrade for most TV viewers. It’s able to produce immersive, cinematic 3D surround sound that’s powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, two premium audio technologies your TV alone likely won’t have. This soundbar has potential to be an audio upgrade even for the best TVs.

This soundbar also comes with speakers and a subwoofer to complete the surround sound experience. The soundbar itself has nine high performance speakers.This allows the soundbar to provide pristine clarity and rich sound for all of your favorite movies, music, sporting events, and games. The separate tweeters chip in to create an immersive audio experience, and the subwoofer provides deep bass to your home theater and adds another dimension to everything you watch.

Related

The Vizio 5.1-channel M-Series soundbar setup is one of the best value plays available for your home theater. Features like dual stereo mode, front surround mode, and DTS TruVolume HD will give you all sorts of things to play with. The system is capable of reaching 100 decibels in volume, so you’ll never miss a moment. You can even stream music wirelessly from your phone or other Bluetooth device, and voice assistant compatibility gives you control with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

More Prime Day soundbar deals we love

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best OLED TV deals: 11 cheap OLED TVs you can buy today
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

OLED TVs continue to grow in popularity because their display technology promises unparalleled depth, color and sharpness. If you place OLED and LED TVs side by side, there's simply no comparison. However, the trade-off is that OLED TVs are more expensive, with most models falling within the four-digit price range. They're worth every single penny, but you might as well look for OLED TV deals so that you'll enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings along the way. To help you with your search, we've rounded up some of the top offers right now for OLED TVs -- you'll need to decide quickly on what model to purchase though, because stocks of the best OLED TVs don't last long.
55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV -- $1,000, was $1,100

The 55-inch LG B2 is powered by LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor, which helps provide superior upscaling and a great picture every time, while dedicated modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer adapt according to what you’re viewing. The TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles, and there's also AI Picture Pro 4K functionality that automatically enhances contrast and resolution depending on what you're watching. Even the remote is a breeze to use, working more intuitively than most, while extensive smart assistant support is convenient too.

Read more
Best LG TV deals: 70-inch TV for under $500 and more
The LG G2 placed in a living room environment.

If you've regularly been checking out the best TV deals, you'll notice LG often features. Also a popular entry in our look at the best TVs, LG is always a brand worth paying attention to but its TVs can be pricey. That's why we've checked out the best LG TV deals in particular, so you can save on some fantastic high-end TVs. Below, we've picked out the best of the bunch currently available. Take a look and see which one you want to add to your home.
LG 50-inch 50UQ7070 4K TV -- $300, was $358

The LG 50-inch 50UQ7070 4K TV keeps things simple while offering up all the essentials you need. It has the LG a5 Gen AI processor so you gain enhanced picture and sound quality while you watch. It also has a game optimizer mode to give you the best gaming experience for the price. Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) provides scene-by-scene picture adjustment to automatically adjust the quality of what you're watching. Elsewhere, you get an eARC connection for better sound quality while there are nice details like sports alerts for real-time updates from your favorite teams.

Read more
Walmart TV deals: 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Walmart is often a reliable source for TV deals but with so many out there, where do you begin? That's why we've picked out seven of our favorite TV deals currently going on over there. Below are some of the best options for every budget and requirement. Stock is likely to be limited on these so you'll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here's our pick of the bunch.
Onn. 32-inch HD Smart TV -- $98, was $144

Simple yet effective, this Onn. 32-inch HD Smart TV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child's room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don't want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more